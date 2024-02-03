The drummer who stole Elon Musk’s $56 billion!

What you need to know: Rich Tornetta, apart from losing $56 billion to Elon Musk, was also the drummer of the band ‘Down of Correction’. What was your fight with the Tesla CEO? Here we tell you.

Elon Musk will be such that even the sun cannot heat him. And it lost millions of dollars after buying Twitter (now known as X), Musk has once again suffered a major setback which may affect his financial condition., So much so that perhaps now he is not considered as rich as before.

Sites like Phobes already exist, with a net worth of $207.8 billion Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy (LVMH), is the richest person. After this, a Delaware judge canceled the $55 billion payment to Tesla’s CEO.

Elon Musk ‘lost’ $56 billion on Tesla shares

it turns out that In 2018 and to ensure that Elon Musk does his job, Tesla offered the businessman a compensation package A number of company actions if the company meets a series of seemingly impossible objectives. Despite this, Elon managed to fulfill each of them.

For his job, Elon Musk will receive a certain number of shares (which are currently worth $56 billion) which, combined with his previous investments, will make him the owner of 25% of Tesla. Problem? At that time not all shareholders agreed with the compensation package given to Elon Musk.

This is all due to a lawsuit filed by drummer Richard Tornetta

was one of them Richard Tornettawho said that members of Tesla’s board of directors – who were also friends of the businessman – approved the payment to Musk without consulting other shareholders, Who believed that giving too many shares to Elon was excessive and not appropriate.

Tornetta initiated a legal process in the state of Delaware and a judge ultimately determined Tesla’s board of directors has no explanation for the compensation plan it gave MuskTherefore he suspended the payment of the said shares.

Elon Musk was criticized for the way he acquired these shares in Tesla

The topic has become quite a mess: First because many people do not know what will happen to the action that was going to take place for Elon Musk Such as the payment for his job (and the same ones he would not be able to sell in years to come if they were eventually handed over to him).

On the other hand, the fact is that many shareholders are already beginning to lose confidence in Tesla. But above all, the fact that Once again Uncle Elon Musk was caught doing wrong things in the eyes of the people.

Something that was discovered – and currently avoided – thanks to drummer Rich Tornetta.

But what catches our attention is that the person who made Elon Musk “lose” those $56 billion (or at least for now) is not only a shareholder, but Also the drummer of a heavy metal group called ‘Dawn of Correction’.

manufactured by Rich Tornetta on drums, Giulio Kitao on guitar and Chris Natalini on vocals.Dawn of Correction formed in 2005 and released some material such as an EP titled ‘swinging chain’ and album ‘Dead Hand Control’.

In the comments of the band’s videos, with some claiming that Roch Tornetta and company had musical potential, the band disbanded in 2009. Drummer, who said in an interview that he was influenced by Mike Portnoy (Dream Theatre), Dave Weckl and Vinnie Paul (Pantera), He focused on industrial design.

On the other hand, portals such as Metal Underground classify Down of Correction as a band with clear influence of such groups Black Sabbath, Pantera, Slayer, Supergiant Ritual, old-school Metallica, Savatage and Mercyful Fate.

And now he is known for trying to stop Elon Musk through a lawsuit

According to the Newsweek portal, Tornetta has a social network where he shows inventions. Design which it markets in the automobile industry. However he also assures that he is “a family man” and a drummer.

Sure Rich Tornetta’s name has gone viral in recent days. And although many see him as the villain who took the millionaire’s money from Elon Musk’s estate, others see him as A hero who made history with the help of Delaware laws, What do you think?

