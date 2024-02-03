Houthi rebels fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli city of Eilat in support of Hamas militants. (EFE/Yahya Arhab)

Houthi rebels Of Yemen This Friday they launched several ballistic missile against israeli city EilatIn the country’s far south, a new sign of support for Palestinian terrorist groups Gaza Strip, Amidst the increase in attacks against Israel and against ships the Red Sea,

Rebel spokesperson, Yahya SariyaA message on the social network said military operation against specific Israeli enemy targets” and that the missiles struck their targets with “high accuracy”.

Sariya warned that the Houthis, who control most of Yemeni region Since 2015, they will continue attacking Israel by land and sea “until the aggression and blockade ceases” against Gaza, where according to the terrorist group Hamas more than 27,000 people have been killed since the war with the Jewish state began. . 7 October Of 2023.

attack of Houthis This happens after a few hours israeli army In a statement it was announced that his air defense system Arrow “Successfully Intercepted surface to ground missile He was coming towards his territory in the Red Sea region.”

The attack came hours after the Israeli military announced that its Arrow air defense system had "successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile approaching its territory in the Red Sea region."

supported by Yemeni rebels Iran regime, They have stepped up their attacks against Israel and its allies since the conflict in Gaza began, including with the launch of rockets, drones and sea mines.

These actions, affecting international maritime traffic, have provoked a reaction usa and the United Kingdom, which has repeatedly bombed Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The Houthis condemned this Friday a new wave of American and British air strikes in the north-west of the Arab country and assured that they will continue their attacks until the war in Gaza ends and the blockade on the Palestinian territory is lifted. Will not stop resistance.

In December, usa And United Kingdom He ‘beganOperation Samridhi Patron‘Against Yemeni rebels to protect the trade route passing through Yemen. the Red SeaAnd which has already resulted in several strikes against Houthi positions aimed at destroying them offensive capabilitiesHowever, they have not yet succeeded in reducing their actions.

The Houthis condemned a new wave of US and British air strikes against the Arab country’s northwest and assured they would not stop their resistance until the war in Gaza ends. (Europa Press)

Rebels take control of Yemeni capital, FuryAnd in other areas of the north and west of the country, the military offensive against the Gaza Strip has resulted in a number of attacks against ships with some type of connection to Israel.

Although they have assured that they guarantee the free navigation of the rest of the ships, the situation has forced various companies – including four of the five main companies dedicated to maritime transport in the world – to limit their operations through this sea route. This has led to the suspension of vital international trade. , or diverting their ships to much longer routes that included circling the African continent via the Cape good Hope,

He us Army On Thursday it said it shot down a drone near Yemen and then destroyed an unmanned aircraft laden with explosives that was threatening ships in the Red Sea.

(With information from Europa Press, AFP and EFE)