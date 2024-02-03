Women easily dominate the Grammy nominations

The Grammy Awards, the American music industry’s trophies, will be handed out on Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles. Female artists dominate the nominations, which is a sign of changing times.

For a long time, musicians and critics have decried the overwhelming absence of female artists at the American music industry’s awards, the Grammy Awards. Year 2024 should be the year of change. sunday 4 February (during the night from Sunday to Monday). French), they are almost guaranteed to win the most prestigious award, reflecting a change in mentality and a diverse scene. “The last time we saw such a tide of women was twenty-five years ago in 1999.” highlights magazine He remembering that lauryn hill “Had snatched away almost everything in its path” And no one was nominated in the Best Album category. Year.

In 2023, Beyoncé was crowned at the ceremony, becoming the most awarded artist with a total of 32 points. Awards have flowed in throughout his career, but the top prize for Album of the Year fell short in favor of British popstar Harry Styles. This year, the charismatic Jon Batiste, who won in 2022 (especially Best Album), is the only male artist to compete in the major categories of Recording of the Year and Album of the Year. here are five Elements to understand why it is the 66th grammy awards ceremony Unprecedented.

1 Record nomination for SZA

R&B and soul singer SZA scored nine points. Categories, most nominations for the next Grammy Awards. with her tube kill BillInspired by the films of Quentin Tarantino and his second album SOSSZA, 34 Year Old will be able to attempt to win a Grammy in major categories such as Song of the Year and Recording of the Year, as well as Best Album. Revealed by her first studio opus Ctrl In 2017, SZA established herself as a big name in R&B and collaborated with hip-hop legends like Drake and Kendrick. Lamar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSRCC626prw

The competition will primarily come from other female artists, such as country pop steamroller Taylor Swift (6 categories), former Disney muse Olivia Rodrigo, “Revelation of the Year” 2022 who signed an album – Courage – Highly acclaimed by critics (6 categories), or even Billie Eilish (6), rocker Phoebe Bridgers (7, including 6 with her supergroup Boygenius) and rising R&B star Victoria Monet (7).

2 They dominate the main categories

For album of the year alone, which will feature Taylor Swift, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo during the 66th ceremony in Los Angeles, seven of the eight nominees are female or gender fluid artists. “It used to be that female pop stars were the talk of the red carpet. Now they’re driving the conversation at the Grammys themselves.”, says Kristin Lieb, an Emerson University professor who specializes in music marketing and gender identity. ,This is an important change. We talk more about the talent and charisma of women than their bodies and clothes.She adds to AFP.

Taylor Swift, who has achieved global mega-star status with her 9 nominations, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo, whose rock sounds are critically acclaimed, competing for both Album and Recording of the Year, are given overall protection. Awarded for performance. Like Miley Cyrus and the supergroup Boygenius, the trio formed by Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus created a sensation with a cocktail of poetic pop-folk and indie rock.

Janelle MonIsE, Billie Eilish and rising star Victoria Monét are also up in the most prestigious categories (Best Album, Recording or Song). However, men also appear in the leading group of nominations, notably sound engineer Serban Ghenea (7 categories) who mixed Taylor Swift’s album midnightJazzman Jon Batiste (6) – the only one to survive in the top categories – or even producer Jack Antonoff, who also received 6 nominations for his work with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

3 year of taylor swift

Taylor Swift broke all records with her re-recorded album and tour eras tourShe could make a little more history if she wins Album of the Year with her tenth opus Midnight, which would make her the artist to win this most prestigious category the most times. She will overtake Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, who have already been crowned three times.

4 Essential “Barbie”

The second event to watch at the Grammy Awards on February 4 will be a cinema blockbuster barbieIncluding titles from the original soundtrack What am I made for?(Billie Eilish) and dance the night away (Dua Lipa) Competing for Song of the Year, Against anti Hero (Taylor Swift) and energetic vampire (Olivia Rodrigo).

Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster took home the category of Best Song for Visual Media, leading four of the five titles nominated. overall, barbie A total of 11 nominations compared to 8 at the Oscars. Nevertheless the film set a record in the film industry by becoming the first feature film directed by a female director to gross over one billion at the worldwide box office.

5 A clear evolution in ten years

This record presence of women in major categories is noteworthy on a statistical level. From 2012 to 2022, only 13.9% of enrollees in major categories were women, according to a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative think tank at the University of Southern California. These figures may resonate with controversial comments by Neil Portnow, the former boss of the Recording Academy, the organization representing the American music industry, and organizer of the Grammys. In 2018 she had said that only women artists will have to do this “To Move” If they want more recognition.

In November, he was the subject of a legal complaint accusing him of drugging and raping an artist in 2018, which he denies. Responding to the nomination announcement in November, the Recording Academy’s current boss, Harvey Mason Jr., simply said that “Women made a lot of good music” And “Our voters were clearly convinced”,

However, Kristin Lieb Remains alert to developments in the mindset of both the industry and critics. However, she believes that The growth is impressive as it relates to women, as well as gender fluidity or queer artists like the trio BoyGenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Janelle Mon.IsI. Another expert, Christine Wish, who teaches a course at Indiana University on the history of women in music since the medieval era, hopes that eventually“We will be able to see art in its true form.” And said to myself “Looking forward to the idea that one day gender will no longer be an issue and we will no longer be surprised that women are in the majority.”