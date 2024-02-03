Stephen Curry shuts down Memphis with 3-point shot

As the final stage of the regular round of the competition approaches nba, Teams are still fighting for a place in the next stage and one of them is Golden State Warriorswho led Stephen CurryHe has not given up.

As of the last day on February 2, the Warriors are in 12th place western conferenceTwo places away from advancing to the next round NBA.

Stephen Curry He is the reference in every game and yet he is almost 15 seasonsMaintains a high standard in the best of the current season.

For the above day, he visited the house of memphis grizzliesin royal FedExForum in Tennessee.

The Golden State point guard made himself felt from the beginning of the game, with only six minutes left in the first quarter, he excelled with long-range shots.

Stephen Curry lights up Golden State from a distance

With the score 10×9 in favor of the locals, Stephen Curry He was running through the middle of the court when he took advantage of his teammate’s screen and fired the ball from about 2 meters from the three-point line.

As always in the story of nbaCurry saw the ball enter the hoop from the perimeter, touching the net.

Great three-point shot that gave a momentary advantage warrior 12×10 In the first quarter.

This thing is not hidden from anyone Stephen Curry He is an expert in these shots, which has distinguished him throughout his career among the best basketball in the world.

Without further ado, I leave you with a long-range shot of one of the best triple shooters in NBA history.