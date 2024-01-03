The Feline Medicine Working Group of Seville College has begun to address feline leukemia





At the first meeting of this veterinary team, their diagnosis and treatment, the most appropriate time to establish it, testing of cats from urban cat colonies or infection of cats with viruses were analyzed.

The first meeting was held on December 19, 2023, after the Collegiate Unit initiated a consultative process at the request of a number of Collegiate members for the creation of an internal working group of veterinarians interested in feline medicine and behavior. The Feline Medicine Working Group of members of the College of Veterinarians of Seville was established. After this first exchange of views, the first meeting was held on 18 January OnlineRun by Gallego Caballero and Reyero Quesada, involving 16 veterinarians.

For one hour, various topics of interest related to the diagnosis and treatment of feline leukemia, the most appropriate time to diagnose it, testing of cats from urban cat colonies, infection of cats with feline leukemia virus (FeLV), and life expectancy in About animals, among many other issues of interest to the veterinarians present.

Ultimately the next meeting was scheduled on 15 February 2024 at 2:00 pm. Online Under the theme “Frustrating Cat Diarrhea.”

On the website of the College of Veterinarians of Seville, in the section corresponding to the training calendar), calls for monthly meetings will be published. Online And semester of the group.

Members wishing to join and participate in the meetings should contact us by writing to “Feline Medicine Working Group of ICOVS Members”. veterinarianfelinossevilla@gmail.com,

For proper autonomous functioning, the Feline Medicine Working Group has collegiate headquarters facilities to hold face-to-face meetings or any type of activity or event related to its activity and lines of work.

The group’s objectives include, among others, promoting updates in feline medicine, building consensus among clinical veterinarians for the establishment of diagnostic and treatment protocols for feline patients, and promoting animal welfare. The new law requires adapting to the reality of urban cat colonies.

Regarding the internal organization of the Group, a working dynamic was agreed in the form of a roundtable for debate based on monthly meetings in online mode, as well as an in-person meeting every six months, where attendees could ask questions. And can participate by exchanging their ideas. Approach Approach It was also decided to create a private WhatsApp group to improve fluidity in all communications and maintain permanent contact.

