FC Juarez announces Mauricio Barbieri as new technical director

union Ciudad Juarez Bahadur Brazilian presented on Thursday mauricio barbieri As their technical director for the Mexican soccer Clausura tournament.

The 42-year-old replaces coach Diego Mejia, who was sacked last week following a poor run of results in the first days of the tournament.

“My personal desire was to work outside my country, especially in Mexico, which I think it’s a great league I love it“Except for the project that Juarez has, so it wasn’t a hard decision,” Barbieri said after his presentation.

“I have come to times when the results did not favor the team, but we are going to fix it with work. The aim is to improve on what has happened so far and qualify (To the postseason),” he said.

Who is Mauricio Barbieri?

Since his beginning as Technical Director in 2011 audax riobarbieri directed in brazil Clubs Red Bull Brasil, Guarani, Desportivo Brasil, Flamengo, Goiás, América Mineiro, Sportivo Alagoano, Red Bull Bragantino and Vasco da Gama.

,This is a big challenge before usBarbieri said, “Apart from the sporting issue, I think the values ​​that the institution transmits have impressed me a lot, I want us to have a good presentation with the team.”

Bravos, with three losses and two draws, are in seventeenth and last place overall with two points. Mazatlan is in last place with one unit.

The Bravos’ next commitment will be on Saturday when they visit Guadalajara on the sixth day of the Clausura tournament.