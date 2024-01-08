The Medical School will open its doors in 2024 as a contribution to the wider health of the Southern Macro Zone

After three years of work on an academic project, the Degree of Medicine at the Catholic University of Temuco (UCT) will open its doors in 2024 for the exclusive benefit of the community in southern Chile.

This educational project is one of the most important projects run by UCT, an institution that has been in existence for 64 years and has approximately 13 thousand students.

In its 2024 offering, the campus offers 46 undergraduate courses, bachelor’s degrees in sciences and humanities and a general plan civil engineering (programs leading to civil engineering: geological, environmental, industrial and civil works).

In the specific case of medicine, the focus is on the training of doctors specializing in family, community and intercultural health, tailored to the needs and demands of this part of the region.

It should be noted that to date, the medicine is taught only in the cities of Temuco, Valdivia, Puerto Montt and Punta Arenas in the Southern South (an area with extensive rurality).

“The training of doctors is highly complex and requires significant investment for the university. We are approaching this new offering in the field of medicine with a very concrete project,” said Aliero Borquez, Rector of the University.

The academic authority pointed out that UCT has a training profile marked by its character as a Catholic, humanist and Christian university, an imprint that will be present in the close and committed training that the 60 students will receive from March, because of the “humanization” of health. also “humanizing the training of doctors”.

work with uc

The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile in Medicine project has had a direct contribution and advice through the commitment of its academic authorities, for which the institutions signed a cooperation agreement last August.

“UCT has shown an increase in quality and relevance across its various courses. It’s a great university, we have many tasks together and when we learned about this development in medicine we made ourselves available. We have a career that will soon celebrate a hundred years of history, in addition to a large health network, powerful undergraduate and postgraduate training and numerous international contacts, so we are very available to work together,” said the Rector of UC. Explained Dr. Ignacio Sanchez.

The flair and joint work were valued by Rector Bárquez, who especially highlighted the technical advice in the establishment of this educational project and the collaboration work with the prestigious Center for Medical Education and Health Sciences of UC in the design of the initial identification. The stamp of future professionals.

“We want that, in addition to being good professionals, they are good people, this is a dimension of great concern and it is very clearly defined in the professional profile of this new doctorate that will constitute the Catholic University of Temuco,” Borquez. shed light.

Investment

The new academic offer is accompanied by a strong investment in infrastructure developed in the neighborhood of the University of Temuco. This exceeds $14 million and will allow the highest quality standards in its implementation. This investment includes the creation of a modern clinical simulation hospital available to all courses of the Faculty of Health Sciences, which will contribute innovation, technology and disciplinary rigor to their training. The property will have a clinical laboratory, simulation and clinical skills rooms, as well as students’ own study spaces for development.

Additionally, construction began on a modern classroom building – called the Teaching Pavilion – which was built in the immediate vicinity of the San Francisco campus. Borquez said the work will be made entirely of laminated wood, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“We have decided to move towards becoming an increasingly sustainable and sustainable university. We want to achieve zero emissions of our carbon footprint and the teaching pavilion, built entirely of wood, is a gesture in that sense. It will be a contribution and a model for Temuco and southern Chile. This is a commitment that we are taking against climate change,” explained Rector Borquez.

TEC-UCT

Additionally, UCT has already opened the TEC-UCT Technological Institute, which aims to train university technicians with a solid ethical foundation who respect and value the diversity of the environment, and who are able to make significant contributions to the development of Will be. Of area and society.

TEC-UCT will teach five technical-university courses: Early Childhood Education and Basic Level 1; electricity and energy efficiency; Management and administration of companies; computing; and sustainable agricultural production.

All options are free and have the same benefits as any UCT student, Rector Borquez Ramirez confirmed.