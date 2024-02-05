The number of veterinarians assigned to the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid is increasing





Manuel García Gómez, member of the National Veterinary Corps and secretary of the Spanish Association of Veterinary History, has been appointed Academician Corresponding.

Dr. Francisco Rojo, Dr. Manuel Garcia and Dr. Rufino Alamo.

Last Friday, February 2, the grand opening ceremony of the 2024 academic year took place at the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid (RAMCVA), with the presentation of the awards announced last year. During the event, which highlighted the almost 300 years of antiquity of the Royal Academy founded by Philip V, the opening address was given by Dr. Jesús Manuel Culebras, Full Academician of the RAMCVA, and addressed the past 50 years on artificial nutrition. ,

Among the twelve prizes awarded, one prize sponsored by the Illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Valladolid was awarded to Dr. Manuel García Gómez, member of the National Veterinary Corps and Secretary of the Spanish Association of Veterinary History, for his work entitled “Human influenza”. it was done. and Avian Influenza: Studies from a One Health Perspective.

The award includes appointment as Academic Correspondent of RAMCVA. In this way, the number of veterinarians assigned to the Royal Academy increases, which already includes Dr. Rufino Alamo (President of the Illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Valladolid) and Dr. Luis Alberto Calvo (President of the Organization of Veterinary Colleges). Are. Related academics, and Dr. Francisco Rojo (Professor at the University of León and President of the Spanish Association of Veterinary History) as a full academic. Dr. Miguel Cordero del Campillo and Dr. Santos Ovejero, both professors at the University of León and members of the National Veterinary Corps, were also part of RAMCVA.

