The ‘superweight’ wins this Wednesday and closes at 16.89 units – El Financiero

It is expected that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later this year, which will lead to weakness in the greenback. He mexican peso will deepen your profits This is the fifth consecutive day in which it has accumulated a little more than 1 percent.

Data reported by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), indicated that mexican coin It appreciated 0.34 percent or 5.78 cents compared to its previous close. and the exchange rate was located 16.89 pesos per dollar At the end of the day.

During the session, the local currency operated between a range of 16.84 and 16.95 units per greenback.

How will the dollar trade be this March 6?

The dollar has already been sold at 17.33 pesos per greenback at the bank window, according to data reported by . citybanamex,

Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY), which is responsible for measuring the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies of developed economies, declined 0.40 per cent to 103.38.

Talking about Bloomberg Dollar Index (BBDXY), it also showed a decline of 0.33 percent at 1,236.63 points.

In the currency market, the 10-year bond yield for the United States is at 4.10 percent, while 10 year bond in mexico It remains at the level of 9.51 percent.

The most appreciated currencies on the day were South African rand 0.71 percent, Colombian peso 0.61 percent, Polish zloty 0.59 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.44 percent, Romanian lei 0.37 percent, Bulgarian lev 0.36 percent, Thai baht 0.34 percent, Peruvian sol 0.31 percent. Was. , Hungarian Forint 0.30 percent, to name a few.