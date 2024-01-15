The trend of companies providing doctors to their employees is increasing

Admin 57 mins ago Business Leave a comment 55 Views

image Source, getty

caption,

Some companies collaborate with outside agencies to bring mental health therapists into corporate offices, allowing them to discuss work and personal matters.

  • Author, Emily McCreary-Ruiz-Esparza
  • Role, BBC News

The needs of employees are changing. With the increase in demand for mental health services, companies are providing therapists to workers in corporate offices.

As companies adapt to post-pandemic ways of working, many have spent the past few years updating their benefits packages to respond to changes in workers’ preferences. While employees continue to demand paid leave and generous retirement plans, they are also demanding comprehensive benefits, including mental health resources.

To meet this need, Some companies have introduced access to digital tools such as meditation apps or online therapy portals. But others have gone a step further to differentiate themselves.

Large global companies such as Comcast, Delta Airlines, and Shaw Industries Group now offer therapy in their offices and workplaces. These programs allow employees to schedule a session with a licensed clinical therapist during the workday, often at no cost.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bitcoin has reached a new record due to the inflow of money into cryptocurrency.

(CNN) — Bitcoin reached its all-time high this Monday, snapping more than two years of ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved