Yoga for children: These are its benefits on physical and emotional health. welfare Emotions Yoga Classes | Mental Health Physical activity Are

“He sum It is the union of mind, body and spirit,” explains Pamela Schroth, creator of Yupi Yoga for kids, families and teachers (@yupiyogaperu, on Instagram). Although it is generally practiced by adults, experts point out that there is no specific age to enter the world of yoga: everyone can access its tools at any time in their lives.

In children, this indicates that sum It helps in increasing your self-confidence and self-confidence, apart from enhancing the physical fitness by developing muscle strength and flexibility. ,And we’re not just talking about physical flexibility, but also mental flexibility. Yoga invites them to find solutions to problems, reduce their stress and anxiety through play.Schroth says.

action and rest Yoga for kids is suitable for everyone from the calmest personality to the most restless personality. “A restless child is a healthy child,” says Schroth, who also recommends starting at age four. In addition, it proposes participating in family yoga sessions, where parents and children have the opportunity to connect emotionally and physically, strengthening trust and love.

A place to reconnect

In the pandemic, the number of mental health conditions skyrocketed. This was no different for young children, as they too experienced periods of stress and anxiety. Similarly, indiscriminate use of technological devices is becoming common in their daily lives, which is distancing them from reality.

For both situations, yoga emerges as the moment of presence of natural balance. ,Every child is a world and this discipline will connect them with the authenticity that sometimes lies dormant. During the practice, boys and girls notice their own magic and the tools they have to develop their self-esteem, patience and relaxation, qualities that will serve them well in life.accurate.

Plus, it’s also a good excuse to reconnect with nature, in a fun environment without technology. Regarding learning yoga asanas, experts explain that everything happens through play and mobility, flows naturally and also includes ‘mindfulness’ tools.

,Movement occurs through many sports. After this, there is time to relax, where we also use different resources, such as aromatherapy, music, words of affirmation and more.“, he concluded. ,