The University of Hong Kong offers 100% free Chinese medicine online courses – Teach me about the science

If you are a fan of Chinese culture, especially medicine, you will not want to miss this amazing 100% free course offered by one of the most prestigious universities in Hong Kong.

What is Chinese medicine course for beginners about?

First, you should know what everyday Chinese medicine, known as traditional medicine, is. Well, let us tell you that it has been around since ancient times, since the Ming Dynasty of China in 1593, where acupuncture charts were created and covered other categories of treatment methods. It is noteworthy that each practice was based on literary principles and herbal remedies that continually evolved over time to become common principles and practices. In 1955 it was considered an irreplaceable traditional medicine, as it began to be based on organizational systems of the universe, the human body, and other qualities.

In this course you will learn how it emerged, when it emerged, the theories, the opinions of historians who defined this science, how to start using it and many other things that you will not want to miss. Similarly, special material focuses on traces of activity from the Shang Dynasty to the present day.

A course called “Everyday Chinese Medicine” is offered by the University of Hong Kong, is hosted on the Coursera platform and is available in more than 20 languages, including Spanish. This amazing course is 100% free, all classes and materials are free. Although it is classified as intermediate level, no prerequisites or experience are requested, so if you are a beginner and want to learn about the secrets of Chinese medicine and apply them in your life , then this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Moreover, a flexible schedule is provided where you will have the option to choose your schedule, you can select the days when you want to attend the classes and download the content at your desired time. The most important materials provided by this prestigious university in China are assessments, quizzes, videos, readings, discussion boards, exams, and more.

What are the topics that will be discussed in the free medical course?

The purpose of this Chinese medicine course for the general public is for students to learn about plant-based products, using internal examples, effective home remedies, principles and practices, understanding health and diseases, comparisons with different types of medicines, The trick is to start with diagnosis, as well as identify Chinese herbs and acupuncture.

This important course is divided into 5 modules, each covering the materials we mentioned earlier.

Lesson 1. Chinese Medicine: Introduction to Basic Principles.

In this module, emphasis will be placed on the beginning of Chinese medicine, the main characteristics, some syndromes, the theory of yin and yang, and the theory of zang-fu organs (a way of listing different organs).

Lesson 2. Concepts of Zang-Fu Organs in Chinese Medicine.

This module comprehensively covers the meaning and nature of organs like heart, lungs, blood vessel, liver, kidney and much more.

Lesson 3. Zang-Fu Relationships between Organs: An Introduction to Qi in Chinese Medicine.

The third module goes into detail about the relationship between each organ, the functions of the six and what the relationship is between them, how to keep them healthy, how to revitalize them and just keep them positive.

Lesson 4. Blood, Body Fluids, and Pathogenesis of Diseases in Chinese Medicine.

The final module covers concepts of blood and body fluids, pathogens and pathogenicity, such as air, cold, humidity, work regimen, rest, etc. in more depth. Covers a wide range of ways to do cool activities and stay healthy in the process.

Lesson 5: Fundamentals of Chinese Medicine Diagnosis.

The final module focuses on teaching how to differentiate between diagnostic systems, screening tests, some syndromes, common symptoms, pain according to its nature, bowel habits, urination, sleeping and especially connecting with the body. From inside. From outside, from hearing sounds to breathing.

How to enroll in this Chinese Medicine course offered by the University of Hong Kong?

It’s very easy, you just have to go to the platform CourseraSearch for the course title, register with an email and that’s it, or simply go to the Coursera platform from here and click the blue box that says “Sign up for free.”

Registration: Everyday Chinese Medicine