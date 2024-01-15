The White House confirmed that Ukraine had no involvement in the attack in Moscow: “ISIS is fully responsible”

A suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting is taken to the headquarters of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow, Russia, (Russian Investigative Committee/Reuters)

Ukraine had “no involvement” in Moscow concert hall massacre The White House said on Sunday after the Russian President, in which more than 130 people died. Vladimir PutinRelations with Kiev suggested.

“ISIS bears full responsibility for this attack. Ukraine had no involvement in this.”A White House National Security Council spokesman said, adrian watsonUsing an Acronym for a Group Islamic StateWho has taken responsibility for the attack.

The Vice President agreed that there was no evidence that Ukraine was involved kamala harris In an interview with the program “This Week” ABC News Which aired on Sunday.

“According to all indications, ISIS-K is indeed responsible for what happened“, Said.

“K” refers to Khorasan, and Responsibility for the attack was claimed by ISIS branches in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

at least 137 people died When disguised armed people entered Crocus Town Hallnearby Krasnogorsknorth of Moscow, and set fire to the building on Friday night.

Group Islamic State wrote on Telegram on Saturday that the attack was carried out by “four IS fighters armed with machine guns, pistols, knives and incendiary bombs.””, as part of a “bitter war” with “countries fighting against Islam”.

According to intelligence group if youThe approximately one-and-a-half-minute video recorded by the gunmen was posted on social media accounts commonly used by IS.

The one and a half minute long video shows several people with censored faces and altered voices, armed with assault rifles and daggers, celebrating while shouting “Allah is great”.



Putin has promised to punish criminalsl “Barbaric terrorist attack”, but in his only public statement about the massacre he has made no reference to Islamic State demands.

Instead, he said so Four armed men who were trying to flee to Ukraine were detained.

“They tried to escape and were heading towards Ukraine, Where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” he said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.

Kiev has strongly denied any relationship.and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr ZelenskyAccused Putin of trying to put the blame on him.

IS-K is a Sunni terrorist group that emerged in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar As of 2015, which aspires to establish a strict Islamic caliphate covering India, Iran and Central Asia.

This group has carried out dozens of attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Under Taliban rule, which it considers an enemy, analysts say its effectiveness has diminished within Afghanistan, but it has stepped up its activities around the world in recent months.

(With information from AFP)