Harry Styles, Tyler, The Creator… nail polish trends for men

There were many warning signs. In 2020, Chanel expanded its Boy men’s makeup line with black and white polishes for boys. Then there’s Lil Nas A$AP Rockybad bunny and pete davidson Who have been seen with hairspray or fun nail art on their fingers. Then, two years ago, the launch of three lines of varnishes was signed Harry Styles, Tyler The Creator And machine gun Kelly The situation is confirmed: hand makeup is no longer a women’s privilege.

Harry Styles and Tyler, The Creator Head Nail Polish Lines

Harry Styles A collection of vegan and non-binary varnishes with luminescent colors and poetic packaging was released under the name Pledge. Rapper Tyler, The Creator offers nail polishes in pastel shades and original designs under his lifestyle brand golf le fleur, Decorated with images of angels, the containers are capped with beautiful daisy-shaped caps to better match the brand name and the artist’s imagination of a unique universe. Tyler, The Creator has also just joined the force Pharrell Williams To present the Golf Le Fleur x Humanrace Green Varnish.

Whose nail polish brand is named for pop-punk singer Machine Gun Kelly? UN/DN LAQR, the aesthetic is clearly more rock and minimalist but equally desirable. The 31-year-old, who usually matches his manicure to his girlfriend Megan Fox, has come up with vibrant shades with suggestive names like “Bad Tendencies.”