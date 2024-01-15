Harry Styles, Tyler, The Creator… nail polish trends for men

There were many warning signs. In 2020, Chanel expanded its Boy men’s makeup line with black and white polishes for boys. Then there’s Lil Nas A$AP Rockybad bunny and pete davidson Who have been seen with hairspray or fun nail art on their fingers. Then, two years ago, the launch of three lines of varnishes was signed Harry Styles, Tyler The Creator And machine gun Kelly The situation is confirmed: hand makeup is no longer a women’s privilege.
Harry Styles and Tyler, The Creator Head Nail Polish Lines
Harry Styles A collection of vegan and non-binary varnishes with luminescent colors and poetic packaging was released under the name Pledge. Rapper Tyler, The Creator offers nail polishes in pastel shades and original designs under his lifestyle brand golf le fleur, Decorated with images of angels, the containers are capped with beautiful daisy-shaped caps to better match the brand name and the artist’s imagination of a unique universe. Tyler, The Creator has also just joined the force Pharrell Williams To present the Golf Le Fleur x Humanrace Green Varnish.
Whose nail polish brand is named for pop-punk singer Machine Gun Kelly? UN/DN LAQR, the aesthetic is clearly more rock and minimalist but equally desirable. The 31-year-old, who usually matches his manicure to his girlfriend Megan Fox, has come up with vibrant shades with suggestive names like “Bad Tendencies.”
Golf Le Fleur and Humanrace nail polishes, released in March 2024.
Kurt Cobain, David Bowie… The trend of nail polish for men is not new
However, this is not the first time in the history of pop culture that this gender fluidity and punk aesthetic bias has broken conventions. In the 70’s many rock stars like David Bowie or Lou Reed dared to paint their nails, just as they liked to borrow clothes from women’s wardrobe. Then we saw actor Johnny Depp step into the 90s, often choosing black to perfect his dark and wild image of Tim Burton’s hero.
We can also add to this list Kurt Cobain, Jared Leto, Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Seal, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Kid Cudi and the late Virgil Abloh. All summer long the nails are decorated with bright colors or decorated with designs. What do all these personalities have in common? The desire to free oneself from gender rules and make masculinity less toxic and more sensual. And the good news is that nail polish for men is no longer reserved for the stage or catwalk. More and more boys are daring to get manicures in clubs or on the street. As one Instagram sentence says: “There Life’s too short to have bare nails.”