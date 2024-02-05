“There’s no way to stay in Cuba,” Cuban migrants say amid another wave.

Between 2022 and 2023, more than half a million Cubans are set to leave the island amid a tense economic and social crisis with no end in sight. “There is no way to live in Cuba anymore,” Cuban expatriates to Miami, Chile or Spain agree these days.

According to a report by the AFP agency, the number of Cubans leaving the island every day is not stopping, among them those who go to Nicaragua to walk towards the southern border of the United States, as well as those who leave with Spanish passports. This is called the “law of grandchildren”.

,It was very difficult to solve and satisfy basic needs, there was nothing, the issue of blackouts was unbearable and the issue of food, the price of the dollar was rising without stopping,” a Cuban woman who arrived in November from Miami told AFP. 2023 , through Nicaragua.

From Chile, another Cuban who is still illegal, and who had traveled from Guyana, argued: “Everything is here. “One, work with dignity, live a good life.” Although without papers, Cuba is already engaged in construction in Valparaíso.

Cuban migrants leave the island in a new wave

Since November 2021, thousands of Cubans have left their country for Nicaragua, which has made entry easier for them by eliminating the visa requirement. The measure opened up an opportunity for Cubans facing a severe economic crisis on the island, the worst in 30 years.

In 2023, the number of sublet flights carrying Cuban migrants from Havana to Managua also increased, a situation that provoked a response from the United States, which imposed sanctions on these airlines in November. But the flow did not stop and in 2024 flights to Nicaragua continued leaving filled with Cuban migrants without return tickets.

As if this were not enough, from Uruguay they assure that more than 20 thousand Cubans entered in 2023 and precisely from Spain, they point out that due to the Law of Democratic Memory (LMD) hundreds of thousands of requests from Cubans for Spanish nationality Are. ,

“We are planning to settle there to see if everything will be OK,” said a 24-year-old Cuban with his sister as they exited the Spanish embassy with their new European passports in hand.



