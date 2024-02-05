New Netflix Release: This touching film with Anne Hathaway has actually become a beloved series! – news series

Discover the films and series that will be released on Netflix from February 2 to 8, thanks to AlloCiné.

must have of the week

One Day (February 8): The series tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who speak to each other for the first time on July 15, 1988, on the evening of their graduation. The next morning, everyone goes their separate ways. But where will they be on this ordinary day next year, the year after that, and all the years after that?

Each episode allows us to find Dexter and Emma on the same date year after year and watch them grow, change, grow closer and further away, going through moments of happiness and sadness.

Based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls, One Day tells a twenty-year-old love story.

Friday, February 2

Orion’s Night: At first glance, nothing distinguishes Orion from the average schoolboy. He is shy, reserved and secretly in love. But beneath this apparent normality, Orion is a hotbed of teenage anxiety, beset by completely irrational fears: bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous clowns living in sewers, and even rocks. There is also a possibility of falling from above. What scares him most is what he has to face every night: darkness.

Let’s talk about Chu: Chu Ai (Chan Tzu-hsuan), the youngest in the family, practices wax therapy while hosting a sex education channel on social networks. An adherent of the “love, don’t fall in love” mantra, she maintains a non-platonic friendship with Ping-ke (Kai Ko), who also shares her doubts about love.

Meanwhile, her older sister Chu Wei (Kimi Hsia) faces marital problems with her husband Shi-chieh (Umin Boya), while her brother Yu-sen (Jesse Lin) comes to terms with his long-term relationship after being stuck in an unbalanced relationship. Breaks up with the lover of time.

Starring Miao Ke-li and Hong Sheng-te, set against the backdrop of the strained relationship between their parents, the series follows Chu Ai as she discovers herself, fulfills her desires and forms a serious relationship Is.

A Dress for Mrs. Harris (Catalogue): In post-war London, Ada Harris makes a living by cleaning houses. She is suddenly overcome with a wave of dreams and wonder when she discovers that a luxurious dress from DIOR is casually hanging in the room of one of her wealthy clients.

Then she finds herself wondering how such a beautiful work of art, so pure, so ethereal, could change the life of the only person who has it. With Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert and Lambert Wilson.

Wednesday, February 7

Raoul, Prophet of the Extraterrestrials: This documentary series interviews followers, opponents, and Rael himself, describing the development of a religion inspired by extraterrestrials that has become a controversial sect.

The Devil Wears Prada (Catalog): This cult film with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway returns to the catalog!

It’s already available and shouldn’t be missed

Griselda: The logical first take on this series is Narcos, which this time follows Griselda Blanco, the famous Colombian drug smuggler who set Miami on fire in the 70s. Sofia Vergara is notable.