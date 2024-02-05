Sao Paulo coach says James Rodriguez is suffering from a “chronic” and “emotional problem”

Sao Paulo Tricolor coach Thiago Carpini finally examined the reasons why he has not called up James so far in 2024 and revealed that he is not in 100% condition.

,James has been suffering from hamstring problem for a long time“, he declared in an interview os donos da bolatelevision channel programs TV Bandirantes.

There has been speculation in recent weeks over the Colombian’s return to the team, but there is always something that keeps him out of Carpini’s plans. “He trains, takes a little rest, misses 3 or 4 days of work and when he comes back and gets to his best physical condition… he feels something again,” he said.

James Rodriguez hasn’t played a minute in 2024. , picture: getty images

According to Carpini, the most serious thing is that these continuous mistakes are affecting them outside the field of play as well. ,We are working with them on psychological and mental issues. We faced problems due to his return.“, Complete.

“He is not feeling well at all because he wanted to speed up the process of playing with the team or at least training with the ball. So this is where he is feeling uncomfortable,” he said.

Carpini understood the Colombian’s reasons for not traveling to Belo Horizonte with the rest of the team. “I have great respect for the athlete’s feelings. It’s like the decision not to field Lucas (Moura). How will I motivate him to play if he doesn’t feel safe? “This is the most important thing for me,” he concluded.

James will discuss his future this week

Thiago Carpini’s statements add further spice to a situation that has reached the limit for the club and the player. Indeed, the Brazilian press reports that a meeting will be held this week to discuss the best path to a healthy solution.

The Sao Paulo board does not rule out parting ways with the Colombian midfielder, knowing that there is a secret option of returning to Europe with the Turkish Besiktas.

After the Brazilian Super Cup title, there is disagreement within the Tricolor and everything will depend on who James considers the best at this point in his career.

The club has already made it clear that they will not risk this project for any player. “We take it completely naturally. She hasn’t had any problems since James arrived. He trains and works. But Brazilian football is more intense and he didn’t know how to adapt. He is a player from the second shelf. Since he doesn’t play, he is not satisfied“The team’s director of football, Carlos Belmonte, said in collected statements. esport balloon,

The Tricolor leadership denies that they are tired of the Colombian people. ,Even without playing, he has already helped us a lot. He and Lucas boosted fans’ self-esteem. both were important“He added.

“Obviously, I wish he were here. He asked not to be there and we respected that. We continue to work so that he remains with us. I said this about Daniel Alves. There is no one bigger than Sao Paulo. We work for São Paulo,” Belmonte concluded.

President Julio Casares’s opinion is also based on the same line. “It’s an option. Everyone came, but he didn’t come. He was cheering, he called people there, he didn’t come, but he was cheering. I’m sure tomorrow he will train with us,” he said in the midst of the celebration.