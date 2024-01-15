These changes will happen upon entry into medicine from 2025

Students who begin their graduation studies this year will be the first to experience “New” university entrance examsWith certain changes which will modify this examination and, therefore, access to health careers, Between amendments, EBAU will involve a more “hands-on” approach And along with less memorization, spelling also plays an important role, for the mistake of which a penalty of up to 10 percent will be imposed.

It is reported by the newspaper El País, which has access to Draft of the decree that will regulate these EBAU tests And the Education Ministry has sent it to the Autonomous Communities for review this week. The priority of this test is to standardize the test throughout Spain while respecting regional strengths. Additionally, the draft also includes an assessment of The spelling “shall count at least 10 percent In questions that require writing text”.

As the document indicates, the future EBAU will be less based on memorization, and Will “reward” practice and “enforce what has been learned”, Other changes that will be required for entry into medicine from 2025 include, for example, the study of the entire curriculum. As indicated by information from El País, In each CCAA, a single examination model will be provided, with some sections in which you can “choose between several questions.” However, this “optionality” will not promote the study of only part of the EBAU curriculum.

In addition, the draft describes the model questions that the EBAU will include. On the one hand, there will be “Off” reply test type or with the same correct word; “semi formed” or short answer and “Open” reactionsThese last two questions make up the model “70 percent of the total exam score”.

“Letter” option for admission to Medicine

Topics that will be examined in the so-called access phase They will be the same as this year: Spanish language and literature and, if any, the respective co-official language and literature; History of Spain or History of Philosophy, at the students’ choice; Foreign language, and specific compulsory subject of the second year of high school. “In the latter, as so far, mathematics has a special importance,” he indicates.

As indicated, already in testing in 2024 medical writing, students must take the examination of History of Spain or History of Philosophy “of their choice”, as the BOE explains this possibility which gives another possibility to students who want to study a Health degree. To improve the chances of access to careers such as medicine, which have very high cut-off marks and which limits the chances of easily gaining a place, those who are interested Improvement in their entrance grades can be checked At least two other subjects.

“These can either be two modalities subjects from the second year of the Baccalaureate, or a modalities subject and the general subject that they did not previously choose when choosing between History of Spain and History of Philosophy was, as long as they wanted to choose one. The university planned to take into account the grades of these last two subjects in its admission processes. Similarly, students can also Second, take the test in a different foreign language Much more than what I would have taken as a normal subject,” he says.