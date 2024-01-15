Barcelona confirmed two casualties in the last minutes of the duel against Atlético de Madrid in La Liga

2024-03-17



FC Barcelona makes public its call to face Atlético de Madrid this Sunday at Civitas Metropolitano The main novelty of the call is the loss of João Cancelo, who drops out at the last minute due to physical problems. With the loss of Cancelo, Xavi will have a new problem in defense, as the Portuguese was replacing the injured Balde and will now have to improve his left-footed squad.

He has been replaced by Marcos Alonso, who has been training with the team for a few days after undergoing surgery at the beginning of the year to resolve a lumbar problem. The team’s Xavi Hernandez is suffering from hospital. Ferran Torres is not in the team yet, ruling out long-term injuries. Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Similarly, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are still out.

barcelona call list against atlético