Barcelona confirmed two casualties in the last minutes of the duel against Atlético de Madrid in La Liga

Admin 48 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 35 Views

2024-03-17

FC Barcelona makes public its call to face Atlético de Madrid this Sunday at Civitas Metropolitano

The main novelty of the call is the loss of João Cancelo, who drops out at the last minute due to physical problems. With the loss of Cancelo, Xavi will have a new problem in defense, as the Portuguese was replacing the injured Balde and will now have to improve his left-footed squad.

Verona is out, Real Madrid is in greater advantage and Barcelona is forced: this is the situation of the Spanish league

He has been replaced by Marcos Alonso, who has been training with the team for a few days after undergoing surgery at the beginning of the year to resolve a lumbar problem.

The team’s Xavi Hernandez is suffering from hospital. Ferran Torres is not in the team yet, ruling out long-term injuries. Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Similarly, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are still out.

Manchester United vs Liverpool for FA Cup: Line-up, time and channel to watch the match to be played at Old Trafford

barcelona call list against atlético

The call is made up of the following players: Ter Stegen, Araújo, Inigo Martínez, Lewandowski, Rafinha, Iñaki Pena, Joao Félix, Christensen, Firmin, Marcos Alonso, Oriol Romeu, Vitor Roque, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan, Kounde, Lamine Yamal, Casado, Cochin, Cubarci, Marc Guieu and Hector Fort.

(tagstotranslate)Atlético de Madrid

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Oscar Zambrano removed from Ecuador team after testing positive in anti-doping test football | game

Midfielder Oscar Zambrano was released from the Ecuador national team after testing positive in an ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved