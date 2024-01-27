They catch a criminal who stabbed a Cuban in Camagüey

The alleged Cuban attacker in Camagüey was arrested this week thanks to the victim’s own family.

La Hora de Cuba has reported in the last few hours that “Yusmel Fonseca Alarcon is the name of the alleged attacker who, around midnight last Sunday, January 21, stabbed the young Nolasco Reinel Junco and tried to steal his motorcycle and cell phone. tried. “

That medium’s colleague, writer Pedro Armando Junco, reported that “the attacker was identified due to the investigation of Nolasco’s own family” but that now he “has been taken into custody and is being investigated at the first unit of the PNR in Camagüey. “

Yusmail may have been condemned by another person whom he had almost made an accomplice in his attack.

Janko said that the attacker kept the motorcycle at an acquaintance’s house under the pretext of having no battery, but he reported it.

“First of all, it was possible to locate the house where Yusmail went to hide the stolen goods after the attack. An acquaintance of Yusmel’s, to whom he had taken the stolen motorcycle under the pretext that it had no battery so he could take care of it at his home, informed the family about the incident and it was immediately reported. Police,” he said.

According to the note, the injured youth was able to repair the car, but his cell phone has not been found yet.

“The motorbike was recovered by Nolasco, who is recovering from injuries sustained in the attack. On the other hand, till now nothing has been known about the cell phone.