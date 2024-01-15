They filmed the most candid shark attack ever and can’t get over the shock (video)

A man accidentally recorded a shark attack on a diver, achieving the clearest record of its kind. Deep sea diving enthusiast Dan White captured with his GoPro camera the exact moment one of his companions was bitten by one of these animals around Hurghada beach in southern Egypt.

By: The Nation

Although the incident occurred in 2018, the video was recently published on YouTube and caused a stir among marine life lovers, as well as expert divers. In an interview for the BBC special, Why Sharks Attack, White recounted the harrowing incident and how his traveling companion survived a reaction from a whitetip shark that nearly tore off one of his legs.

Dan and his girlfriend, after obtaining diver’s certification to swim in Egyptian waters, went diving with a group of tourists exploring the depths of the Red Sea. However, what seemed to be a pleasant trip almost ended in a tragedy.

As everyone swam five meters to the ocean floor to look at the rocks and fish life, a whitetip shark appeared and began to circle them. At first no one was afraid of this situation, because experts assured that it was something normal. For this reason, Dan took out his camera and recorded this sequence. “The shark was very calm and cool; And then his behavior completely changed. “He went down to the level of the diver and started chasing him,” he said.

You can read the full note here Nation