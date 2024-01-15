They generate electricity without any shortage early in the morning • Workers

For the third consecutive day, there was no production capacity shortage during the hours just before dawn, apart from the fact that the impact yesterday was less than in previous days.

For today, Friday, the Electrical Union estimates an impact of 500 MW in the afternoon and 766 MW at night, almost half compared to the previous days, due to the arrival of fuel in the country and the behavior of thermoelectric plants .

At this time, Felton Unit 1 left the system on for 36 hours for boiler work, according to Lázaro Guerra Hernández, UNE’s technical director.

He also said that currently damaged units 5 of CTE Díaz de Octubre and 1 of Santa Cruz will be included this weekend.

He explained that due to the large-scale work, maintenance will be completed at the end of April on 8 units of Mariel and 6 of Nuevitas, which will be restored to better conditions to operate in the hot summer months.

Although fuel has entered the country and the negative effects of its shortage have diminished, 612 MW are no longer supplied because 71 distributed generation plants, in the regions of Regla and Santiago de Cuba, are out of service due to fuel shortages.

For the peak, the entry of the Regla plant is estimated with 50 MW, the completion of Unit 6 of Energas Jaruko with 15 MW and the entry of distributed generation engines that are awaiting maintenance and their use is authorized with 89 MW. .