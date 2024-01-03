They identify possible origin of contaminated cinnamon poisoning children in the United States

Ecuadorian officials identified its possible source Contaminated ground cinnamon that was used in bags of fruit puree linked to more than 400 possible cases of lead poisoning in American children, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday.

Carlos Aguilera, an Ecuadorian cinnamon processing company, supplied the spice used in Wanabana brand fruit puree bags and other applesauce packaging to the United States.According to Ecuador’s regulatory agency ARCSA. FDA analysis revealed that the cinnamon, which was shipped to another supplier, NegaSmart, was contaminated with high levels of lead and chromium., ARCSA said the Carlos Aguilera company is currently out of operation.

FDA warns about presence of lead in “Wanabana” fruit puree More packages of puree for children recalled due to lead poisoning

The raw cinnamon sticks used in the products were originally exported from Sri Lanka. ARCSA informed the FDA that they had been tested and did not show lead contamination. Ecuador’s agency is continuing its investigation.

The FDA has limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers. They do not ship the product directly to the United States. Officials said, because the United States received bags ready for sale, but not cinnamon, the agency could not take direct action against NegaSmart or Carlos Aguilera.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has received its report 413 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of lead poisoningIn 43 states, mostly in young children.