They kidnapped and tortured his family in Venezuela, he returned after four years and they accused him of preparing an attack against Maduro

Captain Angelo Heredia always voiced strong criticism against senior Venezuelan civilian and military officials

When Army Captain, on 25 December 2020, after being in jail for three years Anello Julio Heredia Gervasio escaped from military prison green bouquet, a nightmare began for his parents and sister. Officers from the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) took him, along with his eight-year-old nephew, and held them for eight days. There was no formal process, no arrest warrant, no trial; Only AbductionThe HITSThe ThreatThe torture With bag and water and abuseas he said infobae his sister Annie Heredia Gervasio,

At the time, Julio Heredia, father of Captain Anelo Heredia, was seriously affected by an incurable disease, from which he died two years later, on October 16, 2022. The entire family had fled the country a few months ago. The Captain had deep feelings towards the regime that tortured his family. On January 25, 2023, he formalized the complaint with a testimony about what happened to him International Criminal Court (CPI), whose application was registered with number 14918173765670708.

His mother, Saturnina Gervasio, tearfully says he never told her what he was planning, much less that he planned to return to Venezuela. “I am deeply saddened by what General Manuel Christopher said, calling my son an infiltrator. Anello has sacrificed everything for Venezuela,

One of the messages that Heredia sent his mother a year before he was re-arrested

Heredia was arrested on December 14, 2023 At night, in a confusing incident, when apparently he was trying to cross a trail from Colombia to Venezuelan territory in the company of Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno. The latter managed to escape and upon his return to Chile he was kidnapped and later murdered in the early hours of February 21, 2024.

The Venezuelan regime has framed Heredia as part of a new conspiracy it has said white braceletintended to attack Nicolas Maduro and another officer; The case, which involves several communicators and lawyers, as well as thirty soldiers, is in the hands of terrorism judge Carlos Enrique Leandro Acosta.

heredia stay in forced disappearance to the prosecutor since his arrest on 14 December tarek william saab halabi He introduced a conspiracy theory by announcing that the Captain was in the custody of the Venezuelan regime. Nearly two months after his arrest, Heredia’s family has not received any information about him.He does not officially know where exactly he is being held or under what physical and emotional conditions he is being held.

The Public Ministry not only accused Heredia but also presented a video of the Captain blaming himself.

Captain Heredia, since his escape from Ramo Verde, dedicated himself to denouncing what was happening in the military world, as well as pointing out strong accusations against the supreme leaders of the Bolivarian regime. diosdado cabello rondon, Tarek William Saab Halabi, Nicolás Maduro Moros and the Generals of the Armed Forces. He was involved in several cases and a request was made to Interpol for his arrest.

“Well, we didn’t have a good time at all. In fact, it was horrible And I had to suffer serious consequences for this; I have had to go through very difficult things and that is why a psychiatric professional is treating me,” is the first thing Annie Heredia says when she remembers the escape of Captain Heredia from Remo prison in December 2020. What happened as a result? Green.

“When my brother Anello ran away, my parents were with me in Playa Grande, La Guaira state, where I lived. It was 11:30 in the morning when they came to arrest us. At that time they were already pulling my hair, and they hurriedly took us from the seventh floor to a white jeep-like vehicle,” he added.

Annie Heredia, center, with her parents, Saturnina Gervasio and Julio Heredia, when the family was still together

“They put us inside, covered our faces with some of my brother’s clothes, which my father had taken out, I think on December 25; They took us away in handcuffs and told us things. We arrived at what I think was an area east of Caracas, as we had not been around many times; There were houses of rich people there. They took us to a terrible two-story building; He had called us there. There were a few different mattresses on the floor, dirty, with urine on them,” says Ani.

confess she was the most torturedAnd her mother, Saturnina Gervasio, heard her scream because “they put us in different rooms. They slapped my mother and my father, who was suffering from lung cancer, witnessed everything. “He was handcuffed to a staircase.”

“They abused me in such a way that they first turned my hands forward, then turned my hands backward and so that they would tighten more and cause more damage, they put brown packing tape on them Gave. put more pressure on my hands; My wrists became swollen. They squeezed me very tightly with my brother’s sweater, which they placed over my head; Then they placed a bag over my head and made me sit on my back and poured water into my mouth. “As soon as they probably realized I could breathe a little, they put me face down and then face me up while they asked me questions,” he says.

,They were confident that I could provide information, because they pressured me regarding my two young children., They took my eight-year-old son on a motorbike and I guessed he was probably in the same place where we were, but on the ground floor, although he told me he was in Margarita (an island north of Venezuela). ,

“Every day they asked us questions, they took us to a small room. The first day they took us to that place, about 20 men came to me and shouted whore at me, but also with rudeness, threatened to insert a wooden stick kept nearby into my anus, but thank God they Didn’t get to that point. , They showed me a picture of my son threatening to cut off his finger if I didn’t say something, thank God that never happened and they didn’t do anything to him. Yet, at 11 pm, a man came from DGCIM, dark complexioned, very tall, who said a lot of vulgar things to me,” she says of her days of deprivation of liberty.

Remember that they were allowed to bathe but had to wear the same clothes as they were not given a change of clothes. “They gave us food three times a day, but we were never able to brush our teeth. We slept on separate mattresses which were very dirty and ugly,” he says.

Ani still shudders when she remembers that they were Eight days of terror, pain and torture, ,We were there from December 26 to January 3, when they released us around 6 pm., was after that talk so we don’t talk to anyone, Not even with the neighbors about what they have done to us, because otherwise they would have arrested us again. They kept our identity cards and promised to return them, but they did not,” he says.

DGCIM officers tortured the Heredia family in a base house in Caracas

“When we left there, the boy looked terrible, he was wearing old pajamas, because they never changed his clothes, even though they told us in those days they did. We all remained in the same clothes for all those days. The boy said that they kept him in a small office where there was a television set and they only watched the Venevisión channel, ”he remembers.

Among all the horrors experienced, what Annie Heredia is most grateful for is that “God blessed my son and kept the baby calm, he did not start crying. He saved the girl from being a 14-year-old teenager. Left her with a neighbor and then my husband’s family went to look for her; at that time I was breastfeeding the girl who was 15 months old.”

Eventually the authorities released him in Puerto Viejo. “They put us upside down and spun the vehicle around several times to make us believe we were in the Miranda state, but no, we were in the Miranda state. east of caracas, They threw us baby clothes and our bags and let us go,” he says of the day he was released.

Many years pass and Aani is suffering the brunt of torture. “I worked as a teacher in Venezuela, but after we got independent, every time I left work and saw the police or any government official who was involved with security, I ran away because I was afraid they would catch me again., My parents, my children, We were all so scared that we didn’t want to open the apartment door to anyone.”, ends his story.