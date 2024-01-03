They report a girl missing in Havana

A 13-year-old girl living in Cuba AlamarIn the municipality of Habana del Este, missing since Wednesday, as announced by the YoyesTecreo platform in Cuba on Facebook this Friday.

The minor has been identified as Priscilla Gomez Valladareswas last seen on the morning of February 7 when she left her home in Zone 1 of Alamar, behind the Mercado de los Russo in Habana del Este.

“Priscilla was wearing a regulation uniform consisting of a white blouse and a dark blue skirt. She is short (about 1.20 m), slim, with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and dark skin. She had no cell phone.”Added source above.

Facebook/Yoystecario captured in Cuba

The family lodged a complaint with the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) and anyone with information should call +5358044689 or +5353819643.

The initial complaint was made by Yaneri Lafita Rojas in a Facebook group of Habana del Este residents Thursday night.

Facebook/Yennery Lafita Rojas captured in the group

In recent hours, influential Edmundo Dantes Jr. said this Girl lives with her grandmother because her parents are not in Cuba And when the minor left the house, she was carrying A Vans brand backpack that contained a laptop.

Facebook screenshot/Edmundo Dantes Jr.

In the comments section of the publications, some sources familiar with the matter specified that the minor He studies in Basic Secondary School People’s Republic of AngolaInformation that has not yet been confirmed.

Cuba in recent hours Michelle Gomez – who identified himself as the father of the minor and apparently lives in Orlando – also reported his daughter missing in Cuba on social networks.

Facebook screenshot/Michelle Gomez

As of the close of this note, there are no other details regarding the case.

In recent months there have been frequent reports of disappearances of Cubans, as well as the publication of requests for help through social networks to obtain information, amid increasing violence in the country.

Unfortunately, reports of disappearances of minors in Cuba do not escape, although fortunately so far the conclusion of such cases has generally been satisfactory.

In recent days it was reported that Melissa Suárez Rodríguez, a 13-year-old girl living in Chambas, Ciego de Ávila, who He was missing for two weeks.The city of Ciego de Ávila appeared to be safe and sound.