They will bring the first Dominican startup to Silicon Valley

The first Dominican enterprise, Ecomars LLC, is about to be presented as a technological innovation invention in the real estate sector in Silicon Valley.

Enmanuel de Jesús Henríquez Marte is one of the people in charge of developing the website project, which will eliminate physical visits to projects and areas under construction, and aims to revolutionize the real estate industry, because through “hyperreal” spaces It will be made easier. Imagine properties put up for sale.

The company focuses on innovation and technological development in the tourism industry.

The Youth Ministry will be involved in a meeting early next October in the acceleration program of internationally renowned tech startups in the United States. As Henríquez Marte explained, bringing Dominican innovation to Silicon Valley is a bold bet.

By bridging the divide, eCommerce brings Silicon Valley to our own Silicon Beach, he said.

The real estate industry, traditionally resistant to innovation, was facing a significant problem: a lack of technological updates and security, he explained.

This indicates that the project has arisen in a context where the view of properties for sale, especially those still in the conceptual stage, has remained stagnant.

Silicon Valley brings together important technology companies in the region located south of San Francisco, California, United States.

platform

Apart from Emmanuel, the other collaborators are: Yanio de Jesus Concepcion Vicente, Yellin Peña, Juan Carlos Liriano and Alexander Coronado.

This platform provides an immersive experience to its users from anywhere in the world. This revolutionary approach eliminates the prior need for physical tours, giving users the ability to explore properties in real-time from exterior to interior.

Furthermore, it allows visualization of real estate properties providing hyperreal space and three-dimensional experience.

“From your sofa you teleport to your dream home without caring about distance, time and temperament of other people, exposing your senses to an experience you have never imagined before when buying property online, allowing you to decide Can see what it would look like. “And what will become of it, leaving the borders forgotten in the past,” he says.

In 2019, at the age of 17, Emmanuel presented a project aimed at finding a possible solution with Sargassum, by building a prototype (model) to fix the problem of algae on the beaches of tourist areas, which was It won the award because it was published in this medium.