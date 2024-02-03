Choosing the ideal time of day to exercise can maximize your benefits. get informed

If you can’t choose a time of day to exercise due to family, social or work circumstances, don’t worry: exercise whenever possible, and don’t forget that every step counts. It’s always better to do something than to do nothing, and more (in a controlled manner) is better than less.

Exercise has many health benefits, and science shows us new discoveries about its benefits practically every week. In fact, more and more of the scientific community regards exercise as true medicine because of its positive effects on most organs and systems, and its impact on both the prevention and treatment of most chronic non-communicable diseases of the 21st century. … However, it has been observed that each person’s response to the effects of exercise is very variable, and there are people who experience very large changes after a few sessions or weeks of training, while others Do not respond that well to exercise. Therefore, the dose of exercise needs to be individualized according to the characteristics of each individual to maximize its benefits.

Precision medicine is an innovative approach to health care that focuses on tailoring treatment and prevention strategies to each person’s individual characteristics, such as their genetics, environment, and lifestyle. This approach seeks to significantly improve the effectiveness of medical treatments and reduce side effects, by providing more personalized and specific interventions for each individual. In this new paradigm, exercise plays a fundamental role, especially in programs that aim to prevent and treat diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis or some types of cancer. In fact, it is about prescribing exercises, precise exercises, in an individual, personalized way, as is done with a specific athlete. To do this, you should consult a professional in physical activity and sports science, that is, a sports physical teacher or teacher. Physical activity and sports science have grown rapidly over the past two decades, and there is currently great scientific evidence on how to combine the variables that define an exercise program: frequency, type, timing, amount or total amount of exercise. Along with the progress of the training program. Currently, science is reconsidering whether the timing of exercise should also be taken into account in an attempt to optimize its effects.

Recent research results have shown that the effects of exercise may be greater depending on the time of day. Traditionally, it has been thought that exercising in the morning on an empty stomach will promote weight loss, which is contrary to the most recent scientific results which suggest that the potential for fat burning during exercise is greater when it is done in the afternoon. , especially in men. Additionally, it has been shown that exercising in the afternoon can improve glucose or blood pressure control in people who are obese, have type 2 diabetes, have high blood pressure, or have metabolic syndrome. The results of the UK Biobank study, which included more than 90,000 people with an average follow-up of 7 years, suggest that intensity may be an important factor, and suggest that people who sleep between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Those who do more moderate/vigorous intensity physical activity. People with a 5 a.m. clock have a lower risk of all-cause mortality and heart disease than people who do most of their activities between 5 and 11 a.m. The good news is that this study also clearly shows that moderate/vigorous intensity physical activity at any time of the day is associated with a lower risk of mortality, heart disease and cancer than doing nothing. On the other hand, the results of a study from the same UK Biobank show that physical activity done as part of daily life, mainly in the morning, is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease.

Therefore, there is still no conclusive scientific evidence about the best time to exercise. However, it seems clear that investing resources in researching this aspect would improve our knowledge of whether the benefits of exercise can be maximized by individually adjusting the time of day at which it is performed. Is. Finding the ideal time to perform physical exercise is of clinical and public health interest and may have very important applications in both healthy people and people with cardiovascular pathology. Similarly, optimizing the moment of exercise to coincide with each individual’s greatest physiological response would mean increasing the potential of exercise as a preventative and therapeutic tool.

Although science does not show conclusive results, it is recommended to exercise every day. So, move around as much as you can without looking at the watch, but move!

get together This is the EL PAÍS SALUD space where we will talk about physical activity, sports and aspects related to physical and mental health. Physical activity and sport are part of the culture of all civilizations and play a fundamental role in the health of both men and women, at all levels of society, physical and mental, at all ages, from childhood to old age. Physical activity and sports science attempts to advance scientific knowledge about the importance of movement and physical exercise on the body, as well as the processes that explain why certain adaptations, modifications, or changes occur in different situations. level (physical, physiological, motor, emotional or cognitive). For all these reasons, this place seeks to find scientific explanations that authenticate and justify the beneficial reasons of physical activity and sports. Likewise, it will attempt to discuss and refute some of the myths or misconceptions that exist in society on specific topics of physical exercise and health.

