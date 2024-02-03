Didi following in the footsteps of Andrew Jones in Curacao: “We are setting an example”

Curaçao may not have the richest history in the Caribbean Series, with the Curaçao Suns seeking their country’s first title in the event. However, the Island team has a talent-laden roster capable of competing against any of the clubs participating in this year’s tournament, held at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
The center includes veterans like Jonathan Shoop, Jurickson Proffer, Roger Bernadina, Vladimir Balentien and Andrelton Simmons, along with one Didi Gregorius who is playing in the Caribbean Series for the first time in his career. Among the most famous personalities of the event.
Gregorius has 11 years of experience in the Big League, where he has worn the uniform of five teams, mainly the Yankees, with whom he spent the best years of his career, being in charge of the Stop legacy. Jeter retired from the Bombers after Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season.
During his time in New York, Gregorius received votes for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, being selected as the 20th best player in the league for consecutive years (2017–2018), when he averaged a line with an OPS+ of 118. Left. .278/.326.486.
But despite his extensive time in the majors, Gregorius does not consider himself a leader in the Curaçao Suns locker room.
“Everyone here is a leader, because everyone knows what work to do. We have to support each other to stay united. “Everyone here is a leader.”
Gregorius added, “(Tuesday), a guy here who’s not in the Major Leagues was supporting (us) all the time.” “Her name is Dudley (Leonora). It’s not just about the big leagues, it’s also about the experience of playing with the Curacao team, so he deserves your respect as well.”
However, despite moving away from the title of ‘leader’, Gregorius began the tournament in that role. When Curaçao came from behind to defeat Mexico in the opening game of the Caribbean Series on Thursday, the club relied on three home runs – from Jonathan Shoop, Ademar Raffaella and Vladimir Balentien – that led to Curaçao’s own three-run RBI triple by Gregory. Came later.
Curaçao Cave enjoyed every one of those hits. And that seems to be the identity of a team that has been in the making for years.
“We want to have fun, but we also want to play ball well,” Gregarius said. “What we do is for us, nothing against the other team. We are focused on ourselves. We are having fun but playing hard. “I know what we have to do, but always stay focused on ourselves.”
If Curaçao looks like a team that has been playing together for years, that’s because they have. In addition to many of them being with the KJ74 Wildcats in last year’s Caribbean Series and with the Netherlands team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, many of the players on the current roster have emerged together from their days in children’s baseball.
“I’m happy to be here with the boys. “We have been playing together since we were little,” he said. “We are here again representing Curacao after almost 20 years. “We’re (ready) and happy.”
But the fact of representing his country in the Caribbean Series is only part of an effort by Gregorius and the rest of the club to encourage the development of baseball in Curaçao and the integration of the winter league.
Andrew Jones, who is currently with the team, was an inspiration to many people from Curaçao who are now trying to do the same in their country. And it all starts with his involvement with the Curacao Suns.
Gregorius concluded, “We’re doing a lot for the little guys.” “When we were young, we watched Andrew Jones. Now that we’re out there, playing in the Major Leagues, we’re (repaying the favor), just like Jones did, helping younger kids get to the Major Leagues, too, and when they do , then they continue like this (attempt). “We’re setting a good example for all the little boys.”
