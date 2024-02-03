Video: Earth Chest Musician! Firing during party in Mexico creates panic

Cajeme, Sonora. There was a shooting near a party They forced attendees, including musicians, to fall to the ground, while a couple died in the armed attack.,

In a video circulated on social networks, the sound of firearms and the voices of frightened people can be heard: “Oh mother! Get down, get down!”

Hey mother! Get down, get down! A stampede broke out at a party, while two people were shot dead some distance away. Following the violent incident, the State Public Safety Board reported that three levels of government responded to a code red in Colonia México in Cazamé. pic.twitter.com/seG18hf4qH – AEcomunicaciones 🌺 (@Amalia_Escobar) 2 February 2024

The events were recorded in the Cazeme, Sonora, Mexico neighborhood at around 8:00 pm on Thursday night, a few blocks away from the social event. A couple named Patricia and Jesus Trinidad were killed in the shooting.

Following the events, the State Public Safety Board reported that three levels of government responded to a code red at the location. Personnel of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office conduct related investigations to locate those directly responsible for the attack on the deceased, one of whom was carrying a type of magical weapon.

Officials clarified that these incidents are not related to the party that took place in the said neighborhood.

Those present remained unharmed and declined to provide information, arguing that due to their distance from the scene, they could not witness the attack.