New stores announced for several shopping centers on the island – Metro Puerto Rico

company curzon puerto rico announced that during this year it will welcome new stores that will join the shopping centers it manages around the island. From anchor stores to local concepts, they will be part of the company’s new offerings.

“In 2024 we will see the fruits of many of the negotiations held last year. “We are very excited about the changes the shopping centers will make to our communities on the island,” said Francis curzon puerto rico,

For her part, Carola Pierluisi, who serves as Vice President of Leasing, shared about the new stores that will soon be set up in the shopping centers. curzon puerto rico,

“We recently welcomed box lunch Already in Plaza del Sol fit2run In Plaza Fajardo. It will open in the first quarter of 2024 Texas Road House in Plaza Escorial in Carolina, which is already under construction, and will come Burlington to Plaza del Sol in Bayamon, on a 40,080-sq.-ft. Too, golden coral It will also open soon in Plaza Rio Hondo in Bayamon. In 2024, chick-fil-a It will be added to the list of shops in Plaza Isabela.

In addition, countless local establishments have recently been added to the shopping center chain. curzon puerto rico, sapphire in Plaza del SolSpinal Rehab Chiropractic Plaza Walmart in Guayama; ichibanSpecializing in Japanese cuisine and between breadSpecializing in sandwiches, both food court From Plaza Rio Hondo in Bayamón. Besides, new era Opened in Plaza del Norte and the famous cookies Fluffy Cookies They are now available in Plaza del Sol.

Additionally, many stores have opted to expand their space. they are among them skechers, With an increase in footage from 5,625 to 10,125 square feet, new era, with The expansion that will increase its square footage from 4,491 to 5,241 square feet, both at Plaza Rio Hondo in Bayamon. JF Perfume It grew from a kiosk to a 1,730-square-foot space in Plaza del Sol.