Does money bring happiness? This is what studies say

He money gives happiness, This is a question everyone has asked themselves at some point. There is no clear answer, but various studies have tried to show both yes and no. One of the most popular put a figure on the ideal annual salary to be “happy”: $75,000 (about 70,000 euros), a sum that has later been refuted by other researchers.

The study in question, published more than a decade ago by members of the Center for Health and Well-being at Princeton University, concluded that emotional well-being, along with happiness, increases with money (“along with income”), but with one exception: up to $75,000. Once reached, well-being stabilizes, and earning more money goes hand in hand with emotional well-being. In any case, he assured “high income.” They buy satisfaction from life.” On the contrary, “the increases the following pain is associated with bad luck such as poor health or loneliness.”

To specify the relationship between money and happiness, the authors analyzed more than 450,000 responses from the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, a daily survey of 1,000 U.S. residents conducted by the Gallup organization, which specializes in opinion polls. .

However, other studies have recently emerged on the happiness that money brings, which have refuted the famous $75,000 figure. Well-being increases with income, even above $75,000 per yearMatthew A. of the University of Pennsylvania is the title of research published in 2021 by Killingsworth.

This contradicts the text’s claim $75,000 Based on the fact that the data they analyzed “is not indicative of actual emotional experience.” So for this new research, over one million real-time reports of experienced well-being from a large American sample were studied.

“The evidence shows that welfare Experience growth linearly with income, with equally steep slopes in both above $80,000 As described below,” the researchers explained.

“This suggests that higher incomes may still have the potential to improve people’s everyday well-being,” they concluded.

Happiness and a little money: stronger

Jennifer Aaker is a professor of marketing at Stanford University, and has extensively studied happiness and its relationship with money. He collaborated with university colleagues to conduct a study which they published in April 2022. In it he tried to answer the question: what financial resources with happiness In people? “This research suggests that the nature of happiness also changes depending on income,” he explains.

Through analysis of a data set involving more than 500,000 people from 123 different countries, Aaker and the rest of the researchers concluded that having more financial resources weakens what happiness means for people.

Specifically, they found that people with lower incomes may experience greater happiness than those with more resources.

Those with more money may be happier overall, but those with less money will feel more happiness because it will be linked to meaning: the belief that their life has purpose, value, and direction. “And, surprisingly, this relationship is stable across most of the world,” the study concludes.