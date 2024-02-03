Oakland signs Wood, acquires Stripling from Giants

In his first season with San Francisco last year, Stripling went 0-5 with a 5.35 ERA and .818 OPS in 22 games, including 11 starts. He dismissed 70 batsmen in 89 innings and scored only 16 runs, an average of 1.62 per nine innings. The 34-year-old right-hander has a 38-43 record with a 3.96 ERA in 226 games in eight Major League seasons with the Dodgers (2016-2020), Blue Jays (2020-2022), including 115 starts . ) and Giants (2023). Stripling was called to the All-Star Game in 2018, has four years of postseason experience and has averaged 2.07 walks per nine innings in his career.