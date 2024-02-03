Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally on friendly terms?

This is the question that is troubling internet users… Do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a friendly relationship?

Despite their breakup in 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not at war. They remain sympathetic towards their children. But are they on friendly terms now? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at war?

This is a divorce in which people have the gift of talking! Amidst insults and deceptions, chaotic presidential campaignRumors, and many others, this relationship broke ,

After eight years and four children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to say goodbye to their story. Very soon, reality TV star tie, Enough to irritate Ye, who didn’t hesitate to show off his fangs.

Psychologist Danielle McGrath explains that she behavior is not normal, , Kanye’s speech showed arrogant traits. It included declarations of grandeur, empowerment and aggression,

After the breakup with Kim Kardashian so continued to deal with it In my latest freestyle, , There may be an inability to empathize with others or consider their needs.”Adds the psychologist.

Before adding: ” These symptoms can create difficult co-parenting, These attacks on Kim Kardashian reflect Kanye’s desire to come across as a better parent,

She thinks there’s little chance that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will make peace. “It is never appropriate to criticize the other parent in front of the children. My best advice for Kanye and Kim is to learn how to co-parent the right way. ,

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having dinner at Nobu last night pic.twitter.com/PQcU0iymBB – Dee (@lowkydee) 31 January 2024

A friendly relationship?

The psychologist concludes thus: ” Although they don’t always have to get along, having mutual respect will be very helpful. Kanye needs to allow Kim to be flexible.

Yes, but there you go… According to a close source, two people get along better, She exclusively declared to Us Weekly: “Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have built a friendly relationship based entirely on their children.”

Before continuing: “Kim knows North has a happy relationship with Bianca. And that’s all that matters to him. What happens in her personal life has nothing to do with her, because she knows that Kanye does not interfere in her life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want best for their children, so they ” They will still attend the same events or gather for their children“, according to the same source.

“They know this is the healthiest thing their kids can do in life, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be a family. They are able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy with the current situation. ,

Many of his fans are convinced by this. Kim Kardashian and Kanye The West demonstrated intelligence Putting our differences aside and this, for the sake of your children,

Even if they live apart, they still take Keep in mind to keep each other updated, And come along when needed. A few days ago, both of them had dinner together.