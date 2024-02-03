Iran wants to avoid direct war with America as tensions rise in the Middle East

File photo-Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei meets a group of commanders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran, Iran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA) via reuters

The United States has stepped up security at a base in Jordan that was attacked by Iranian-backed militants as it was preparing to attack. widespread response to the attack Three service members were killed by drones, a US official said Friday, according to reports the new York Times,

A massive US military response appears imminent, here’s why Iranian leaders want to avoid direct conflict And they send conciliatory signals while waiting for the President’s decision Joe Biden.

The attack on Tower 22 resulted in the first combat deaths of American service members since the war between Israel and Hamas began. US response options were being considered as Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be with the families of fallen soldiers as their remains are flown to the United States. Were returned. State.

For his part, Supreme National Security Council of Irancomposed of senior officials, met immediately before Fear of American retaliation Following an attack by Iran-backed Iraqi militias. Three Iranian sources with knowledge of the deliberations revealed the new York Times Responses to possible attacks were discussed, ranging from action against Iran to action directed at allied militias in the region.

According to people with knowledge who spoke to US media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued clear orders during the meeting: Avoid direct war with the United States, distance yourself from actions that result in American casualties, but potentially Be prepared to respond to American attacks.

Although Iran claims not to want war, it has increased its military preparedness, activated defense systems Deploying missiles on the border with IraqAccording to various sources who spoke new York Times, Iranian officials, including the foreign minister, have publicly announced Khamenei’s position, both to reassure the population and to moderate the reaction from Biden, who has promised retaliation.

Tower 22, which houses about 350 US troops and is located near the demilitarized zone on the border between Jordan and Syria (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Planet Labs PBC | AP

The US government said this week that Iran-backed terrorists had planned, provided resources and facilitated the night attack With drone. While Biden and White House officials have stressed that they do not seek a widespread war with Iran, the administration has also warned that it would respond to the deadly attack.

Amid the uncertainty, senior Iranian officials, including General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, have said Iran is not seeking war but is prepared to defend itself. “We will not leave any threat unanswered,” Salami told a conference in Tehran.

Iran, which has maintained a balancing strategy in conflicts in the region, has used allied groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq and Yemen to put pressure on its opponents without direct confrontation.

Supreme Leader Khamenei, aware of the internal and external consequences of the conflict, has expressed his opposition to war with the United States to maintain control over the Islamic regime. Furthermore, Iran has faced international sanctions, unemployment and corruption, etc. The population fears that the war will worsen the situation.

The Iranian government has sought advice from the former foreign minister in an effort to deal with the crisis. Mohammad Jawad Zarif, known for his liberal outlook. Despite tensions, Khamenei has maintained his public presence to project normality and strength, but has remained silent on rumors of war.

Meanwhile, Biden has announced that has decided to respond to the deaths of its soldiers, which could occur at any time, In this tense standoff, the Biden administration wants to manage the situation without escalating tensions that could have devastating consequences in the region.

In the days following the attack, the United States has strengthened security around Tower 22, which houses the surrounding 350 US soldiers and it is located near the demilitarized zone on the border between Jordan and Syria. The Iraqi border is only 10 kilometers away.

At least one group, Kata’ib Hezbollah, another powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi militia that is closely monitored by U.S. officials, said on Tuesday it would take action against occupation forces “to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government.” Will suspend military and security operations”.

(With information from AP)