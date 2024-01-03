This 40-inch Roku TV has over 5,000 channels built in, priced at $148

The 40-inch screen of this TV is perfect for those moments when you want to isolate yourself in your room. (Photo: Walmart)

Did you enjoy watching? Super Bowl, If your experience on game day wasn’t ideal, the problem is probably with the screen. And if those display glitches have you considering replacing your TV, take a look at this Hisense Roku 40-inch Smart TV, This great screen is on sale for just $148 and you have the option to get it same day through Walmart+. Not bad, huh? In fact, we think he almost deserves the Lombardi Trophy.

Thanks to the integrated Roku platform, you’ll have instant access over 5,000 channels And more than five lakh movies.

US$148 US$168 at walmart.com

Hisense Roku 40-inch Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Why is it a good investment?

Really, this TV Costs less than $150, It is a great offer, especially if we look at similar models because it is difficult to find one of that quality at the same price.

US$148 US$168 at walmart.com

Why do you need it?

If you have a TV that’s far from ideal, this model is an affordable upgrade. In fact, even if you have a great TV, it’s a bargain if you need another TV for your garage, bedroom, or where the kids play. Its resolution is 1080p and integrated roku platform In this Hardware, You can also navigate through the application streaming Most popular using only a few buttons.

Besides, it’s TV Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, You can ask any voice assistant to run a program and voila, it will appear on the screen. Combine this with the DTS surround sound feature and you’ll have almost the same home theater experience as it would cost to take a family of four to the movies only a few times.

In case of players, game mode Reduces latency of other devices, While the high speed speed keeps the game moving so you don’t miss a single frame of the action.

US$148 US$168 at walmart.com

What do the reviews say?

More than 4,000 people are excited about this television. One of them shouted: “The the image is sharp And the audio is great compared to a standard Roku TV!”

Another shared, “The Roku app runs smoothly, has no latency or crashes, and has a nice, easy-to-use UI.”

“If you have any doubts, forget them and buy this TV,” said a third happy viewer. “Without a doubt this is the best television I have ever seen. the brand is greatThe sound is great and the image is very clear.

This shopper captioned his “5-star” review: “The Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV is amazing! The picture is clearer than a standard Roku TV and the audio is great…”

“A lot of television good quality for that price”confirmed a final buyer. “My only problem is that I have to put the remote on the very bottom sensor… Despite this, I love this TV.”

US$148 US$168 at walmart.com

patrick herne

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

You may also be interested. In video: “What you need to know about Mark Zuckerberg’s life,