This ETECSA offer of modem with uSIM ends today

Since January 15, ETECSA has launched a promotional offer for a modem with uSIM, paid from abroad, to access and share the Internet anywhere in Cuba. The promotion initially ended in January, but was extended through today, February 29. If you want this then don’t waste time.

What’s included in the offer? Huawei B311-221 modem, USIM data, 100 GB free data for 3 months. Offer price is $120. From ETECSA they explain that this offer can only be purchased from abroad through ETECSA’s international distributors such as Detone.

Who is this offer ideal for? It is ideal for those who live in Cuba and do not have internet access at home. It is also ideal for those who frequently travel to Cuba and want to access the Internet during their trip.

As per the offer, when you buy a modem with USIM, you not only get a device to access the internet but you also get to enjoy a number of benefits like 100GB free for 3 months.

You can use the device on any network (2G/3G/4G) to access your favorite websites, download files, watch videos and more.

ETECSA offer with modem and USIM

Similarly, you can share your internet connection with up to 32 devices at the same time, such as your phone, tablet, laptop, smart TV and other devices so that the whole family can enjoy the connection.

Uninterrupted Browsing: Forget about calls that interrupt your browsing. Data USIM allows you to receive calls without disrupting your Internet connection.

Additional plans: If you need more data, you can purchase additional plans of 10, 50 or 100 GB. These plans get added to your initial plan and add to its validity.

For more information about the offer, you can visit ETECSA’s social networks or the Dtone website.



