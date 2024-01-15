This fruit is considered a Mexican treasure that improves intestinal transit

He black pepper Bell pepper, a fruit commonly used as a spice in cooking, not only offers delicious sweet flavor and is low in fat, but it is also an authentic Mexican treasure due to its impressive nutritional benefits. It is believed. This fruit, originally from the Tehuacán Valley of Mexico, is available in a variety of colors such as yellow, red and green, and is prized for its culinary versatility and antioxidant properties.

it Fruit According to research from the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), it is rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin, which protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals, contributing to slowing down the cellular aging process. gives. Additionally, bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and strengthening the immune system.

One of the outstanding features of black pepper Morron has a low calorie content and high water content, making it an ideal ally for people wishing to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. Additionally, this fruit is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which helps improve intestinal transit and promotes a feeling of satiety, which may be beneficial for people looking to control their weight.

when using black pepper Capsicum in the kitchen, the possibilities are endless. It can be eaten raw, roasted, cooked, fried or pickled and can also be added to sauces or used in powder form as a spice. Whether as part of a salad, as a main dish or as a side dish, bell peppers are an excellent choice for adding flavor and nutritional value to your meals.

Because of all these characteristics black pepper Morron is a Mexican treasure that not only improves the taste of your dishes but also offers a variety of health benefits. Its high antioxidant content, low calorie content and rich fiber make it an essential ingredient in any balanced and healthy diet.







