This is how I discovered I had chronic inflammation and how it was damaging my physical and emotional health.

Chronic inflammation: its impact on physical and emotional health

I had been feeling for some time that I had low energy and was having great difficulty concentrating; My mood was not good at all. I had become pessimistic and irritable and my digestion was becoming heavy. It just seemed like a bad streak, a bunch of little irritations that apparently had nothing to do with each other, and which I attributed to my inability to manage certain emotions. However, My digestive problems forced me to see a nutritionist, who put a name to what was happening to me., ,chronic or low-grade inflammation“, he told me once we talked about my habits, my lifestyle and my symptoms (and which he confirmed with my analysis). I did not understand at all what these words meant, or What area of ​​my body was inflamed and how it might affect such different areas of my health.

What is inflammation and when does it become chronic?

“Inflammation is a necessary response for our bodies. This is a mechanism through which The body reacts when faced with aggression or danger, causing the immune system to deal with it., For example, when you are attacked, the area swells as defense cells arrive to address the problem. It is a process in which a part of the solution undergoes swelling,” he explained to me. maria pastorHealth biologist and nutritionist.

Although this is a necessary and healthy response, The problem occurs while the process is active, causing the immune system to become alert and cause a permanent inflammation known as low-grade, chronic, which can damage very different tissues over time, and produce non-specific symptoms . In fact, two such studies have been published naturopathy, they talk about one Direct link to many chronic diseasesBecause it increases the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, depression and neurodegenerative diseases.

“We don’t know what causes it and what perpetuates it, because it comes together with a lot of small lifestyle-related pro-inflammatory factors that combine to make the body feel constantly at risk,” the expert says.

Chronic inflammation is an indicator of longevity

Given that low-grade inflammation cannot be taken lightly, I conducted extensive research on its impact on health. I am not surprised to know this It is one of the most reliable indices of longevity, This is because it affects many functions of the body, as mentioned marcos vazquez In Revolutionary Health: