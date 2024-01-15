This was the landing of four astronauts of the Crew Dragon “Endurance” after six months in space

The return of the team composed of Jasmine Moghbeli, the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov marked the end of a space mission that managed to complete 3,184 orbits around the planet. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/Reuters)

During the early hours of this Tuesday, March 12, four astronauts International Space Station (ISS) They returned to Earth, marking the end of the six-month mission, which covered 3,184 orbits and traveled approximately 135.9 million kilometers.

capsule crew dragon “Patience”who took the group composed of commander Jasmine MoghbeliAstronaut European Space Agency Andreas Mogensenjapanese people satoshi furukawa and astronaut Konstantin Borisovtouched the water of gulf of mexico South of Pensacola, FloridaAt 05:47 a.m. Eastern Time, as confirmed by the news agency The Associated Press.

return “For home” It started on Monday when “Patience” separated from International Space Station, team of team 7After saying goodbye to my coworkers ISSThe spacecraft made their way back to Earth under a carefully automated process that reduced their speed to approximately 341 kilometers per hour with a 13.5-minute thruster ignition, allowing them to enter atmospheric entry and subsequently cool down toward the planet’s surface. Prepared for descent.

The Crew Dragon “Endurance” capsule landed in the Gulf of Mexico this Tuesday morning, February 12. (Keegan Barber/NASA/AP)

Meanwhile, the change of command ceremony was held ISSWhere? mogensen transferred responsibility to Oleg Kononenko, is now observed to reach the cumulative time record in a span of 916 days. ,When it comes to the International Space Station there is no one more experienced than you. I leave it in the best possible hands“He expressed mogensen, KononenkoOn day 916 in the universe, moving towards 1,000 day markAnd at the end of his current mission, he will remain in space for more than three years.

meanwhile, ISS welcomed the team team 8which arrived riding on Soyuz MS-24/70S In September 2023. This new group, formed Matthew Dominic, Michael Barrett, Janet Epps And Alexander Grebenkinalready joined the residents Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and astronaut NASA Loral O’Hara,

Arrival on 21st March Soyuz MS-25/71S with Oleg Novitskyguest astronaut of Belarus Marina Vasilievskaya and astronaut NASA Tracy Dyson across the board, marking another personnel turnover in Pillar of Scientific Research in Earth’s Orbit,

A few minutes after splashdown, the first medical examination of the astronauts was carried out, which showed an optimal state of health and high spirits. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/Reuters)

During atmospheric re-entry, the capsule can be seen following a trajectory from west to the southeast of the United States, providing viewers with a path that nebraska Until mississippiOpportunity to glimpse the ship like a shooting star.

The mission concluded with a gentle landing in conditions of cool breezes and gentle seas, thanks to the deceleration provided by four giant parachutes. ,It was a wonderful trip and the return was no less impressive.“The recovery team noted spacexThe company behind this achievement was able to quickly transport the crew and capsule to safety on its recovery ship.

According to CBS NewsJust fifty minutes after splashdown, the astronauts were taken out on stretchers for initial medical checks, a common practice for those returning from a prolonged stay in microgravity. All four were observed to be in good health and high spirits as they began readjusting to gravity.