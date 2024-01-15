Tuzos crushes Philadelphia with Rondon’s triple and is in CF

aggressive power that likes Guillermo Almada fully reflected in the second phase of Round of 16 for Tuzos Del pachucawho did not tempt their hearts to beat philadelphia union A 6-0 run, all with a hat-trick from Salomon Rondón.

The Venezuelan striker remains the goal man who scores all the games played by the teams. tuzos that before your hobby Hidalgo Stadium He pretended to be a steamroller in front of the whole of MLS Who couldn’t handle the touring conditions much less fight.

Barely 5 minutes had passed young player emilio rodriguez He overflowed on the right wing and was fouled by Kai Wagner. The referee had to review the game VAR To proclaim offender.

Rondon took a penalty to the goalkeeper’s left. Andrew BlakeWho guessed the direction, but due to the power and position given by the forward, he could not reach the ball and the score became 1-0.

The 2–0 was credited to Rondón as he managed to fight and keep the ball between three defenders before passing the ball. Eric SanchezWho produced the return pass for the Venezuelan, who beat Blake emphatically on 45 minutes.

The rain of goals continued in the second half and at 55′ once again there was a flurry of goals. amy rodriguez On the right wing with an exact center salomon rondonWho took his goal forward and made the score 3-0.

It seemed that the party was over, but Tuzos was still a storm, faithful to the style of Almada, who played a perfect game this time as his defense had no flaws. Problems and their offensive ended up with 6 goals in favorBut there could have been at least two more.

4-0 came thanks to the midfielder nelson deosa Who tried to take a shot from long distance and this was the moment when goalkeeper Blake failed as he misjudged the ball and after trying to deflect it went into the goal.

To complete the afternoon, ousama idrisi goal, who took advantage of the wall with Rondon and sent a shot from outside the area to beat Blake 5-0. The MLS team was no longer even fighting for the ball and allowed Pachuca to touch the ball from one side to the other.

The score was 6–0 after a filtered pass to youngster Sergio Aguayo, who fired a shot into the area which was saved by Blake. Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, the ball was taken by Idrissi, who played imaginary play and left the ball straight. alan bautista Who made the score 6-0.

Pachuca beats its MLS rival and qualifies quarter finals With 6-0 on aggregate. Now he’s waiting to show his opponent that his offense is terrifying.