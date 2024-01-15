Justin Timberlake confirms a song with NSYNC on his new album

Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC friends will reunite on their next record, everything i thought,

At the weekend, the singer like I Love You Gave her fans a glimpse of the deluxe vinyl edition of her upcoming album on TikTok, and one fan wrote in the comments, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song.” Heaven. ,

Justin Timberlake responded to the post by posting a new video on Wednesday (27Feb24) in which he takes down his sunglasses and deliberately blinks twice before putting them back on and smiling at the camera.

Confirming the news, the members of NSYNC entered the game; Chris Kirkpatrick posted emojis in the comments and Lance Bass jokingly asked, “Is there something in your eye?” Lance Bass went even further, posting a video in which he asks Justin Timberlake, “You’re trying to tell us something, right? »

Fellow band members JC Chasez and Joey Fatone have yet to comment on the news.

NSYNC reformed in September last year better place, his first song in twenty years. It appears on the film’s soundtrack. trolls 3In which Justin Timberlake played the character of Branch.

He hinted at more NYSNC songs during his appearance on the show. kelly clarkson show In January.

“We’ve been in the studio, so something might happen in the future,” he revealed. It’s kind of crazy, as far as chemistry is concerned, there are a lot of things that pick up right where they left off. ,

everything i thought Will be released on 15th March.