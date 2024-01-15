Conviasa’s assets at Cancún Airport will be seized due to millionaire debt

Due to apparent problems with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the Venezuelan airline Conviasa was informed, through several documents posted in its module located in Terminal 2 of the Cancún International Airport (AIC), of the debt Is in danger of being banned. It could exceed one million pesos.

By: For this!

According to the summons, they were informed since January 23, and since the said airline operates only two or three times a week from Cancún, the module almost never has any staff and that is why the requirements were affixed And whose financial address appears to be in Terminal 2 of the Cancún airfield, although so far the airline is operating normally and according to a Venezuelan traveler named Reina, she has traveled to Mexico with said company four times On only one occasion did he face failure, due to flight delays.

It should be mentioned that this airline, created as a state company in 2004 by then President Hugo Chávez, is part of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Convisa), connecting the countries of the Bolivarian Bloc and the Caribbean, among its main One is the international destination of Havana, Cuba; Viru Viru, Bolivia; Managua Nicaragua; Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, while Mexican airlines operating from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) are Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

Conviasa was born with countless problems, which got worse over the years and the main complaints are the constant delays, failures, shortcomings in service and stranded passengers in different cities around the world and the main argument is that their operations A large part of the problems are due to the difficulties in accessing spare parts in the international market, given that this company has sanctions from the United States due to various irregularities, for example, the use of this airline by the administration of Nicolás Maduro. This is done by transferring officials from their cabinet or repatriating Venezuelans who migrated to countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico in search of a better quality of life.

You can read the full note here For this!