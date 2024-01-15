This is how the currency is trading this Monday, March 18

During the past week, the dollar declined, benefiting thousands of national consumers of imported products, as the value of this currency changes depending on how much it rises or falls in the country. Furthermore, this behavior affects those who receive foreign currency in the form of remittances or earnings, as they will have fewer pesos for each dollar.

Despite this, the dollar has become a safe haven currency for travelers, savers and investors, which is less affected by market fluctuations, making it a good choice for asset protection. Although many people choose to save through dollar stocks or invest in the real estate market, they can also do so through the purchase of physical currencies.

This process allows any consumer to acquire physical dollars and hold them waiting for upward fluctuations. Then he sells them and gets his money back, which also makes him a profit.

For some analysts, the dollar’s behavior partly reflects a positive scenario involving checks and balances regarding reforms. , picture: iStock

Price of the dollar in exchange offices: its movement on March 18 is as follows

For this Monday, March 18, exchange houses are buying dollars at a price of about $3,750 and selling them at a price of $3,860. Please note that these prices are calculated daily by the DollarHoy.com portal They may vary depending on the city or even the region where the exchange office is located.

If you want to analyze the behavior of the dollar, keep these values ​​in mind in major cities of the country.

City – Buying Price – Selling Price

Bogota DC: $3,790 – $3,850.

$3,790 – $3,850. Medellin: $3,630 – $3,810.

$3,630 – $3,810. Callie: $3,750 – $3,870.

$3,750 – $3,870. Cartagena: $3,600 – $3,820.

$3,600 – $3,820. Cucuta: $4,040 – $4,180.

$4,040 – $4,180. Perera: $3,730 – $3,840.

If you are going to buy dollars (pesos for dollars) keep in mind that you should look for the establishment that offers you the lowest selling price, in which they give you more dollars for each peso.

On the other hand, if what you are going to do is sell dollars (exchange dollars for pesos), Keep in mind that you should look for the exchange house that has the cheapest purchase price, where they will give you more pesos for every dollar sold.

hand holding waving money , picture: getty images

On the other hand, if you want to analyze the price of a currency by business establishment, keep these values ​​in mind:

Vancouver Changes: Buy: $3,800 – Sell: $3,810.

Buy: $3,800 – Sell: $3,810. Dollar Point: Buy: $3,770 – Sell: $3,830.

Buy: $3,770 – Sell: $3,830. unichange : Buy: $3,700 – Sell: $3,840.

: Buy: $3,700 – Sell: $3,840. Change: Buy: $3,640 – Sell: $3,800.

Buy: $3,640 – Sell: $3,800. Change: Buy: $3,660 – Sell: $3,800.

If you have already bought dollars and you are waiting for the best time to sell them at an exchange establishment, it is important that you take into account these prices in the history of the last 6 days.

Date – Buying Price – Selling Price

Monday, March 18, 2024: $3,750 – $3,860.

$3,750 – $3,860. Sunday, March 17, 2024: $3,750 – $3,860.

$3,750 – $3,860. Saturday March 16, 2024: $3,750 – $3,860.

$3,750 – $3,860. Friday, March 15, 2024: $3,760 – $3,880.

$3,760 – $3,880. Thursday, March 14, 2024: $3,760 – $3,870.

$3,760 – $3,870. Wednesday, March 13, 2024: $3,750 – $3,860.

After crossing the 5,000 pesos threshold, the dollar is adjusting and has been below 4,000 pesos since the end of last year. , picture: istock

You can also keep in mind this comparison with different dates: