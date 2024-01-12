This is the “miracle” test that could free us from snoring

Sleep It is annoying for a person who snores, And this is unpleasant not only for the partner but in many cases for oneself as well. But Why do we snore? Well because there is something that is preventing normal air circulation through the mouth and nose, and find this obstacle goal of somnoscopy,





as he explains Dr. Javier Garcia GomezSpecialists in Otorhinolaryngology at Quironsalud Cáceres Hospital:

“this is a Diagnostic test that serves to detect and indicate which patients suffering from snoring require surgery ,

And not only tell where the problem is, but prove it This helps determine which is the most appropriate surgical or mechanical option. So that the patient stops snoring.

a simple process

somnoscopy, also called DISE According to its short name in English (Drug Induced Sleep Endoscopy) is a simple procedure:

it is done anesthetize the patient and inducing deep sleep through a puncture, without the need for intubation, to proceed Examination using a fiberscope inserted through the nose,

And as the Quironsalud Cáceres expert explains:





“The nasal cavity, retronasal part, oropharynx and laryngopharynx are explored“Until we can see where the blockage is and determine its severity.”

Once the scan is complete, lasts no more than 15 minutesThe patient can return home after spending a few hours under observation.

In short, the DISE test does not require any kind of post-operative period or home medication, making it very comfortable for the patient, who will receive Diagnosis before leaving the hospital.

Somonoscopy is usually done as a supplement to ‘somonoscopy test’. Dream‘or polysomnographyUsed to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea.

What type of patient can have this test?

About Any type of patient can undergo somnoscopyBoth those who suffer from snoring without apnea, and those who, in addition to snoring, suffer from obstructive sleep apnea and Those who are already on some other treatment such as CPAP.





And there are many people who do not tolerate this device, either because of the noise it makes, or because sleeping with it is too annoying for them.

,CPAP is the treatment of first choice To combat obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (OSAS), but There are patients who may want to undergo somnoscopy to assess with some surgical or mechanical treatment Can avoid using this machine” says Dr. Javier Garcia.

And we said that almost everyone can get this test because children can’t, the reason is that Diagnosis of childhood snoring is very simple Inspect the size of the tonsils and vegetation, and if necessary, proceed to remove them.

However, according to the expert,or it is more likely that these children will suffer from apnea again in adulthood“Because they develop larger lingual tonsils than the rest of the population due to the lack of tonsils.”

How do you remove a blockage that causes snoring?

Once it is determined through somnoscopy where the blockage is located, the otorhinolaryngology specialist will determine the best way to eliminate it and end the snoring.

Dr. Garcia Gomez classifies patients into Three large groups based on their diagnosis and subsequent procedure,

1. Patients who do not require surgery.

They are those that are “detected after performing a jaw advancement procedure during somnoscopy can cure your apnea mechanically“, without the need for surgery.”

In these cases the decision is usually taken Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD) use at night, It is a device that corrects the position of the jaw and other structures of the upper respiratory tract, Custom Design By a particular dentist for each patient.

2 . Patients who require surgery on the palate.

If it is discovered that there is a defect in the palate, the patient may undergo surgery, “by any means.” soft palate surgery, tonsillectomy or beard pharyngoplasty, “Depending on the diagnosis,” the doctor explains.

3. Lingual tonsil surgery.

In patients with larger than normal lingual tonsils, they may undergo the following Operation to reduce the base of the tongue using radiofrequency“To make snoring disappear.”

However, “there is also snoring that can be solved with a simple change in posture during sleep.”

and there is Patients who cannot benefit from any type of surgery because they have central snoringi.e. the snoring that occurs because The brain does not control respiratory rate“recalls the otorhinolaryngology specialist.

In such a situation, somnoscopy is also useful. To find out if the patient’s type of snoring is due to any of these reasons.