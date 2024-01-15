This is the new McDonald’s burger

Starting this Tuesday, February 20, a new burger has arrived McDonald’s.

This new member of the menu of this brand was presented on its official portal and social networks.

McDonald’s takes over marketing about this new Hamburger For consumers to enjoy this delicious dish with a variety of products.

Next we will give you all the information about the new McDonald’s burger.

New McDonald’s Burgers

new member is called Grand Tasty BBQ Bacon Whose ingredients are:

Meat

Bacon

BBQ+

Cheese

salad

Tomato

Onion

When will its sale stop?

As we said in the beginning, the sale of the Grand Tasty BBQ Burger has started from February 20 and the last day to try it will be December 31, 2024.

If you want to order this burger or learn about more McDonald's products, click here.



mcdonald’s data

One of the favorite brands found in the fast food market is the fast food firm McDonald’s, according to data from its annual report, the quick service giant recorded a record number of restaurants in 2020. usa Reached 13.6 thousand.

The data shows that in Europe, France, including Monaco, ranks first with about 1,500 units; Meanwhile, China had the largest number of McDonald’s restaurants in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. As of 2020, McDonald’s already had approximately 400 restaurants in Mexico and directly employed over 10,000 people.

In terms of employees, according to job matching platform Indeed, an average McDonald’s employee earns a weekly wage of 900 pesos per week as a maintenance assistant, while a manager can earn up to 2,739 pesos per week.

