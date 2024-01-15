Goodbye to Vries: Foods Rich in Omega-3 and Vitamins to Improve Circulation

in this news Health: What are the foods to avoid with varicose veins?

What foods should you avoid if you want to avoid varicose veins?

In pursuit of reducing symptoms of or relating to spider veins varicose veinsas well as the importance of preventing additional complications Adopt healthy habits.

Maintaining a proper weight, walking regularly throughout the day, exercising frequently, and quitting smoking are common recommendations from doctors for those seeking relief and prevention.

A group of scientists Of Modern Heart and Vascular Institute they assure A proper diet Can play an important role in relieving these symptoms and preventing their progression.

According to experts from Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, inclusion of rich foods Omega 3 and in vitamins Specific infusions have emerged as a promising strategy to improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of developing varicose veins.

That’s why it’s one of the best Eat To avoid varicose veins They find each other:

Fruits and Vegetables: Onions, garlic, citrus fruits, strawberries, tropical fruits like mango, spinach, broccoli and apples They stimulate circulation and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Including fruits and vegetables in your diet will help you avoid varicose veins. (Photo: Archive)

Onions, garlic, citrus fruits, strawberries, tropical fruits like mango, spinach, broccoli and apples They stimulate circulation and have anti-inflammatory properties. , Fiber rich foods: From whole wheat grains, oats, rice, nuts, seeds, legumes, green leafy vegetables, apples and even avocados They improve digestion and thus prevent constipation.

From whole wheat grains, oats, rice, nuts, seeds, legumes, green leafy vegetables, apples and even avocados Foods Rich in Vitamin E : Fish such as salmon and trout, chard, arugula, avocado, cabbage, pumpkin and sunflower seeds stimulate blood circulation Preventing the appearance of varicose veins.

: Fish such as salmon and trout, chard, arugula, avocado, cabbage, pumpkin and sunflower seeds stimulate blood circulation Omega 3: All fatty fish such as mackerel, salmon, sardines, tuna, nuts, vegetable oils such as soybean, flax seeds or cha and eggs will be very useful, because They stimulate blood flow. Also soy based drinks

All fatty fish such as mackerel, salmon, sardines, tuna, nuts, vegetable oils such as soybean, flax seeds or cha and eggs will be very useful, because Also soy based drinks Aton: It contains vitamin B3, which is ideal for preventing varicose veins. Same thing happens with chicken.

It contains vitamin B3, which is ideal for preventing varicose veins. Same thing happens with chicken. Curd ,

Omega-3 rich foods like salmon are very beneficial for varicose veins. (Photo: Archive)

What foods should you avoid if you want to avoid varicose veins?

If you want to improve your diet to prevent new varicose veins from appearing in your body, you will need to Stop eating certain foods. For example, fast food or fried food These should be removed from your diet.

To improve blood circulation, you have to exclude fast food from your diet. (Photo: Archive)

It would also be recommended Eliminate saturated fat, high-sodium foods, and alcohol, Additionally, it would be beneficial to replace sugar with foods that contain natural sugars such as fruits, and eliminate caffeine.