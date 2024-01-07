This January 8 there will be important events for Mexico and the world

it 8th January 2024 will be a date that will remain engraved in everyone’s memory, because it is the day that will at least Mexico This could mean a day of complete madness, because initially, this Monday marks the return of approximately 24 million Student In classes to face the second half of the 2023-2024 cycle.

But the return of Mexican students to classes will not be the only event this Monday, January 8, so we will tell you about other events that are expected to be important:

-The Mexican Space Agency said that the ‘Colomena’ project (developed by UNAM) will travel to the Moon and will be the first Mexican space mission to try to reach a satellite. And it will involve the launch of five robots that will try to assemble on the lunar surface, and take off from Cape Canaveral.

-This Monday morning the Assembly of Mexico City will vote (in extraordinary period) whether to approve Ernestina Godoy as Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City for the period 2024-2028.

-From this Monday, the number of flights at Mexico City International Airport has also started to be reduced from 52 to 43. According to officials, this measure was taken to optimize AICM operations.

-This 8th January marks exactly 200 days left until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this is because one of the most important sporting events in the world will be inaugurated on 26th July this year.

-There will be ‘The Kiss’ this Monday. This is an astronomical phenomenon that involves the conjunction of the Moon with Venus, and it occurs when the satellite and the planet are aligned very close to each other, and it is likely that it can be seen at night and in the morning of this day. Is. ,

You may also like: It has been four years since the existence of Covid-19 was confirmed