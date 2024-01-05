This pharmacy vitamin is most recommended by nutritionists because it reduces inflammation, rejuvenates and improves hair and skin.

When we start a new year, it’s always interesting to see how we’re taking care of ourselves to set new resolutions that bring us closer to a bigger goal. physical and emotional well-being, For all of this, we can start with our bodies and assess how we feed ourselves and whether we are providing everything we need to be healthy, happy, and improving our skin in the process.

At this point, we are left with one of the most interesting recommendations Pharmacist and NutritionistPaula Martin (@farmanutribypaula) which points to Omega 3 As a potential source of change and improvement in every respect. Sure it sounds familiar to you, but are you really getting the most out of it?

Why should I worry about taking omega 3?

“Omega 3s are particularly known for their benefits in functioning For the brain, nervous system, but especially the cardiovascular system, And not only this, it is also perfect for her. hair and skin As a great anti-inflammatory and source of essential fatty acids,” he explains.

If you are especially interested in your skin, you should know that Omega 3 will also help you restorative properties Which makes the skin more resistant to both external and internal factors. It also has the qualities reinvigorateBy hydrating and restoring the fat we are losing anti inflammatory Which reduces redness and swelling.

Researchers Dan L. of the Department of Gastroenterology of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo. According to the study conducted by Weitzberg and Priscilla Garla, omega 3 fatty acids are very beneficial for health. Among them, experts highlight that Support for general health and vital bodily functions From eyes to skin, heart, muscles and joints. A shot of off-road energy that we should keep in mind.

diet high in omega 3

Within Omega 3, there are three different types of fats: ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid); The latter two are very easy to find in bluefish and shellfish. “It is recommended to consume omega 3 regularly in both EPA and DHA forms,” says the nutritionist.

Pay attention to this list of foods so that the next time you go shopping you can include them in your diet and your recipes to increase your consumption of Omega 3.

Vegetable oil Like linseed oil.

Like linseed oil. olive oil.

Seed (Chia and flax).

(Chia and flax). blue fish (Salmon, tuna, sardines, anchovies…).

(Salmon, tuna, sardines, anchovies…). crazy (Especially crazy).

(Especially crazy). Sea food.

avocado ,

, green leafy vegetables (Salad, Spinach).

You can also opt for Omega 3 supplements.

Arcocapsule Omega 3 It is a food supplement specifically designed for heart health and preferred by our nutritionists and pharmacists. Take 4 capsules a day, 2 capsules at breakfast and 2 capsules at dinner with a glass of water, but never as a substitute for a healthy and balanced diet. it is advisable Please consult a specialist before taking it If you have been prescribed the medicine.

He Omega 3 from Hvital Its formula is based on 2000 mg of pure Omega 3 per dose, with 800 mg of EPA and 400 mg of DHA. To the Omega 3 essential fatty acids they have added 20 mg of natural Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that penetrates cell membranes, protecting them from oxidative damage.

Aquila Omega 3 Forte It is a food supplement that contributes to the normal functioning of the heart, among other benefits for the body, skin, hair… It is composed of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E to reduce oxidative damage.