This Zillow option lets you rent and share a home

Zillow’s rental offering is now expanding. The new version allows you to split the cost with a roommate. This way you can create a better balance when paying the monthly rent and, of course, save more.



“This new type of list is particularly timely. Rents in the United States have increased by nearly 30% since the pandemic, and a staggering 50% of renters are now cost burdened. According to the reputed real estate company, they spend 30% or more of their income on rent and public services.

People who use Zillow will now be able to include “room” listings in their searches along with the traditional “whole place” options. Such listings are for people looking for shared living space in an increasingly expensive market.

The option under consideration directly benefits tenants looking for roommates. This is certainly a common scenario among Gen Z and millennial renters, who make up more than half of the U.S. rental market.

simple process

Clearly, recognizing the challenges renters face in finding a roommate, Zillow Room Listings simplifies this process. They facilitate connections between tenants and potential roommates.

“We know that finding the right place to call home isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.” Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals, made the comments.

“By offering room inventory, we are creating a robust marketplace of options that truly reflects the diverse needs of renters.

“We are committed to providing a platform where finding a room, house, apartment or anything in between is as easy as clicking a button.” With this new initiative, Zillow is committed to greater engagement with its customers.



