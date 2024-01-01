Thousands displaced in Port-au-Prince area due to gang violence – El National

Port-au-Prince.- Several thousand people have been displaced in an area of ​​the Pétion-Ville commune in the Haitian capital, which has faced repeated attacks in recent days by individuals from the powerful Vitelhomme gang, which wants Take control of the place.

“There have been deaths, but not very many,” Balmir, a resident of the Pernier region in the hills overlooking the capital, told EFE. Following these attacks, residents have collectively fled the area to seek refuge elsewhere in Pétion-Ville.

This person claimed that one of his neighbors was shot in the eye. Since the police did not come to their aid, the neighbors ran away. He said he was waiting for the area to stabilize before returning, so as not to become a victim.

“Armed gangs are driving me out. They kicked me out of my neighborhood. And now, a brother of the church has offered me a place to sleep in Pernier, and they are kicking me out again,” complained Balmier, known as L’Autre Bord de la Rivière. Lived in the area.

Port-au-Prince (Haiti), 01/31/2024.- Today in the commune of Petionville in Port-au-Prince (Haiti), people are leaving their homes due to the war between armed gangs in the Pernier area. EFE/Johnson Sabin

In short, he and thousands of others have been displaced forever. Some have been displaced twice, some thrice. Thousands of these displaced people have built a new camp in Pétion-Ville, opposite the area known as the International Club.

Many of these people are those who have left their homes. More than 170,000 displaced children The worsening situation of armed violence in Haiti has led to a deep humanitarian crisis and, as a result, the number of displaced children has increased, now reaching 170,000, UNICEF said in a note . Wednesday.

This worrying figure, which has doubled since last year, highlights the rapid deterioration of the situation in the country and its deep impact on the most vulnerable children and families, the UN agency said.

“In Haiti, children and families face constant incidents of extreme violence, each day with its own horrors, such as the loss of loved ones or the burning of their homes. Fear is omnipresent,” said Bruno Mace, UNICEF representative in Haiti, who visited three shelters for displaced people in central Port-au-Prince.

Port-au-Prince (Haiti), 01/31/2024.- Today in the commune of Petionville in Port-au-Prince (Haiti), people are leaving their homes due to the war between armed gangs in the Pernier area. Since at least 2018, the security situation in Haiti has deteriorated significantly, with an increase in cases of kidnappings, massacres, armed attacks, robberies, and rapes against the civilian population. EFE/Johnson Sabin

“Deprived of all essential services, including food, health care and education, these children are facing a crisis that is robbing them of the essence of their childhood. “We are witnessing a humanitarian disaster,” he lamented.

Preliminary reports received by UNICEF paint a dire picture of the current crisis, revealing serious violations of children’s rights, including children caught in crossfire, injured or killed, some while on their way to school.

Cruelty in Displacement The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has published its latest assessment of internal displacement in Haiti, which shows the severity of the current crisis.

In December 2023, more than 310,000 people remained displaced within the country, in a context of increasing brutality. More than half of the displacements occurred last year, reflecting the continuing deteriorating humanitarian and security situation, particularly in the capital Port-au-Prince. The large number of displaced children is particularly worrying.

Port-au-Prince (Haiti), 01/31/2024.- Today in the commune of Petionville in Port-au-Prince (Haiti), people are leaving their homes due to the war between armed gangs in the Pernier area. EFE/Johnson Sabin

“Violence in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area is the result of gang conflict, extortion, kidnapping and widespread criminal acts,” IOM said.

The extreme brutality faced by Haitians is compounded by deep inequalities, high levels of deprivation of basic human needs, and a fragmented security environment.

94% of displaced people in Haiti come from the Western Department, with the capital being the most affected place.

IOM assessments show that women, children and men have been forced to flee their homes to escape violence and destruction.

“The trend of forced displacement reflects the continuing deterioration of the humanitarian and security situation. More investment is needed in long-term solutions to strengthen state services throughout the country,” said Philippe Branchat, IOM chief in Haiti.